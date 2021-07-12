PDP to police: Accord Gusau privileges as gov

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Nigeria Force (NGF) as agents of the law, to accord Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, protection and privileges due to a governor.

The party stated that following the defection of the governor, Bello Matawalle to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gudau is now the governor of Zanfara State.

According to the part, it has began the formal process for official declaration of Matawalle’s office vacant at the Federal High Court.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, condemned the reported attempt by the police to undermine the statutory powers of the deputy governor, “including an unlawful and vexatious obstruction of a planned rally by the deputy governor, despite the statutory powers vested in a situation where the governor has vacated his office, in line with the extant ruling of the Supreme Court.

