PDP to president: Your govt has failed Nigerians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Muhammadu Buhari’s assessment of his administration is an illusion, adding that the president has failed Nigerians with his performance. The president had claimed that the situation in Nigeria at the momen is better.

But PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Buhari has lost touch with the reality of the devastation his administration has brought to the nation in the last five years.

The party stated that every fair criticism of Buhari’s administration only reveals a litany of failures and a reversal of fortune for the country in the last five years. It added that Nigerians expected the president to be remorseful for his failures and rally the people for solution, but regretted that he is rather seeking an endorsement of his cluelessness.

The party wondered how President Buhari want an unmerited pass mark for his administration when bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and vandals, “who have been pushed to the fringes before he took over in 2015, have now resurged, taking communities hostage, raping our women, beheading our compatriots and foisting a reign of terror to the extent that our nation ranked as the third country with the highest level of terrorism in 2019, after Iran and Afghanistan.”

According to PDP, over 30 million businesses have crumbled while over 60 million Nigerians have lost their means of livelihood, resulting in excruciating hardship in the country in the last five years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration. “It is unfortunate that President Buhari wants Nigerians to overlook the fact that he wrecked a robust economy handed over to him in 2015 with Fitch B+ rating as one of the fastest growing economies in the world and turned our nation into the world’s poverty capital and a beggar nation that is now borrowing from all parts of the world.

“Is President Buhari trivialising the pain of a nation, which his administration plunged into the worst type of economic recession; where families can no longer afford their daily meals and other necessities of life; and where life has become so unbearable that compatriots now resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options? “It is unfortunate that President Buhari wants Nigerians to forget that under him, a litre of fuel sold for N87 under the PDP now sells as high as N170 to N200; that the price of staple food such as rice, which sold for N10,000 per bag under PDP now sells for N30,000; that a measure of garri, which sold for N100 now sells for N350 and that a litre of palm oil, which sold for N200 now sells for N600. “Our party counsels President Buhari and his handlers to note that Nigerians are already faced with the ugly realities of their misrule and cannot be beguiled by false performance claims emanating from them,” the party added.

