PDP to security agents: Don’t replace poll results

Leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned against the use of plain cloth security personnel to replace result of Edo governorship election. PDP National Chairman, Price Uche Secondus, who led leaders of the people in a peaceful protest to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleged that in past elections, security personnel were used by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to replace election results.

“We are deeply worried and in pain because of our past experiences, especially those of Kogi and Bayelsa states. “We have been reliably informed that over 1,500 men and special squad (of Department of State Services, DSS) are on their way to Edo to carry out their lawful duties. “We agree, but the past elections have shown that some of the officers in plain cloth are used by APC to replace results,” Secondus said.

He called for free and fair conduct of the election according to the electoral laws, adding that security personnel on election duty should help to prevent violence. The National Chairman stated that the protest was for INEC to also speak to other security agencies not to damage the image of the commission.

“They made promises before and they failed. What legacy are we going to leave behind for the next generation of Nigerians? “We want to appeal to you to use your good offices to conduct free and fair elections, that’s all we are demanding; free and fair election, transparent election, credible election so that our country can move forward,” he added. INEC National Commissioner in charge Election and Party Monitoring, Prof. Antonia Okoosi-Simbine, who represented the Chairman, Prof. Mamhood Yakubu, said the commission is aware of the party’s fears. She promised that INEC will conduct “a free, fair, credible and safe election.” “The commission has just returned from a visit to Edo State.

The chairman and members of the commission went to Edo State to check on the processes for the election, last-minute processes. “I want to tell you that on Saturday, we may not all be in Benin, but we are going to operate a virtual situation room where we will be seeing all that is going on in all locations and we will be dealing with problems as they arise,” she said. Okoosi-Simbine noted that upon request by PDP at a stakeholders’ meeting in Benin, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) has signed the result sheets in the presence of the political parties, civil society organisations and the media.

