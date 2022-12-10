PDP to Tinubu: Nigerians want issue based campaign, not violence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to engage on campaign of issues and not that of violence. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference on Friday, condemned the alleged call for violence by the APC candidate, and said “that is not what Nigerians want.” Ologunagba challenged Tinubu to engage Nigerians on ideas on how to transform Nigerians and allow the people to decide.

He accused the APC candidate of instigating violence, urging his supporters go grab power “by all means, and this concerned with his pattern over the years.” The PDP spokesman recalled that in 2015 in Lagos, there was a threat by APC against some ethnic group to vote against the party or risk being thrown into the lagoon. He accused the APC of trying to promote tribal conflict.

” You recall that the PDP was leading very well in Lagos in 2019. The pictures are there, the videos are there, evidence are there of systematic attack on certain people from the axis of Ejigbo, Okota down to FESTAC. “The threat now is activated. They are telling us that you grab it and run with it. “With all the shenanigans they did in Osun State the peoples power still prevailed. But as a party we are moving ahead because we have a pact with the Nigerian people,” he stated.

