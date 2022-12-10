News

PDP to Tinubu: Nigerians want issue based campaign, not violence

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to engage on campaign of issues and not that of violence. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference on Friday, condemned the alleged call for violence by the APC candidate, and said “that is not what Nigerians want.” Ologunagba challenged Tinubu to engage Nigerians on ideas on how to transform Nigerians and allow the people to decide.

He accused the APC candidate of instigating violence, urging his supporters go grab power “by all means, and this concerned with his pattern over the years.” The PDP spokesman recalled that in 2015 in Lagos, there was a threat by APC against some ethnic group to vote against the party or risk being thrown into the lagoon. He accused the APC of trying to promote tribal conflict.

” You recall that the PDP was leading very well in Lagos in 2019. The pictures are there, the videos are there, evidence are there of systematic attack on certain people from the axis of Ejigbo, Okota down to FESTAC. “The threat now is activated. They are telling us that you grab it and run with it. “With all the shenanigans they did in Osun State the peoples power still prevailed. But as a party we are moving ahead because we have a pact with the Nigerian people,” he stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group asks Ortom to resign over poor governance in Benue State

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has called on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to resign over poor performance and gross ineptitude. In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Hwande Titus Akase, on Wednesday, the group said the governor has failed to provide credible leadership since assuming office in 2015. According to Akase, […]
News

DHQ: Troops recover N15m from terrorists, logistics suppliers in two weeks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday, said troops recovered over N15 million from terrorist elements and their logistics suppliers during operations conducted in the North East and North West theatres between November 3 and 17. Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made the disclosure at the bi-weekly briefing on operational activities of […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

Only job creation will reduce, banditry, kidnappings, says Amaechi

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Minister of Transportation Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has said job creation is the best solution to reduce insecurity, banditry, kidnappings and other criminal activities in the country. He said without job creation it will be hard for Nigeria to reduce insecurity, especially crime. He stated this yesterday while commissioning the Nigerian Shipper’s Council North-Central Coordinating […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica