PDP to Tinubu: Using Buhari to campaign won’t clean your mess

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said the plan by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to drag President Muhammadu Buhari into his campaign would not clean the mess that has trailed his past life.

Atiku, in a statement by spokesperson of Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, reminded the APC candidate how he had disparaged President Buhari, and wondered what role he now expects the president to play in his campaign.

He recalled that Tinubu boastfully claimed that President Buhari had no political relevance and could not become president until he came to his rescue.

According to him: “Tinubu’s publicly derided, scorned and disparaged President Buhari and even demonstrated how, according to him, President Buhari cried after losing election thrice until he (Tinubu) picked him up, wiped his tears and made him president.

“Nigerians are therefore wondering what roles Tinubu, who disparaged Buhari as not having political weight, now wants President Buhari to play in the campaign for which he is forcefully dragging him to the arena, if not to smear Mr. President with his putrid stains.”

The PDP candidate further wondered what President Buhari, “with his professed aversion to corruption and drug related issues, will be saying while presenting Asiwaju Tinubu to the electorate in rallies.”

He alleged that a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States of America ordered “the forfeiture of the sum of $460,000 allegedly found in Tinubu’s account as proceeds of illicit transactions.”

Atiku recalled that as military head of state, Buhari approved the execution of three Nigerians for a drug-related offences, and wondered if the same man would have the conscience to present someone, who allegedly forfeited money in a narcotic-related matter as president of Nigeria.

“Does President Buhari have answers to the malodourous issues of perjury, certificate forgery and inconsistencies in age, educational qualification and ancestry that are plaguing Asiwaju Tinubu or has President Buhari any explanation on who Asiwaju’s classmates were at the Government College, Ibadan or at the non-existent Aroloya Primary School?

“Will President Buhari provide explanation for how the picture of former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, was stolen and used to fraudulently depict Tinubu as a bright young man in APC presidential campaign documentary?” Atiku asked.

The PDP candidate stated that Tinubu was dragging President Buhari into his campaign “as a decoy to transfer his corruption and criminal allegation burdens on Mr. President.

“It is however imperative that the APC presidential candidate should know that it is too late in the day to stage such a political stunt, given that his image has gone beyond redemption.

“He must learn to face his woes by personally providing answers for the allegations after which he should apologise to Nigerians and quit the presidential race, since the people have already reached a consensus on his rejection at the polls.”

Atiku said Nigerians are not willing to compromise their determination to rescue their nation by voting him as their president based on his “credentials of integrity, hard work, capacity, relevant experience, presence of mind and readiness to deliver…”

