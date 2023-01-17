News

PDP To Tinubu: You’re a convict, not qualified to run for presidency

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to divert public attention by calling on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to withdraw from the presidential race. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba said Tinubu is not qualified to contest the forthcoming presidential election because he has been allegedly convicted of perjury, forgery, treasury looting, corruption and narcotic-related offences.

PDP reminded Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that Atiku Abubakar is one of the most investigated public officials in this country. “It is also on record that in all the investigations undertaken over him and his affairs, Atiku Abubakar was never found culpable in any of the allegations.

“In contrast, however, the APC presidential candidate has litany of confirmed legal impediments on very grave issues including those that borders on international crime, namely; trafficking in narcotic and taking proceeds of narcotic,” the party stated.

PDP noted that Tinibu allegedly forfeited the sum of $460,000 “which was confirmed and found to be proceed of trafficking in narcotic; an international crime for which Nigeria, being a signatory to International Convention on trafficking in narcotic is obliged to enforce.”

 

