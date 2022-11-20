News

PDP to Tinubu: You’re chasing shadow in Delta

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation said Delta State is a no-go area for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as votes from the state are well secured for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifenayi Okowa.

A spokesperson of Atiku/ Okowa presidential campaign organization, Charles Aniagwu, in an interview,  told the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that what happened to the party in Edo State in 2020 would be a child’s play.

“Delta is not Lagos. What happened to (Adams) Oshiomhole and Tinubu in Edo State will be a child’s play.

“We are using Delta State resources for Delta people. (Ovie) Omo-Agege, the man who led them to the venue of the rally should have told them the road they passed is a federal road,” Aniagwu added

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Fuel scarcity persists in Abuja as long queues hit filling stations

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Despite assurances from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) there was no plan to increase petrol price in March nor was there limited stock of petrol, long queues are still found at filling stations in Abuja. The NNPC had on Sunday appealed to marketers not to hoard petrol and for Nigerians not to engage in […]
News

Kaigama: Tiv-Jukun crisis plunging states into greater poverty

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…asks Danjuma, Akume, others to intervene The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, yesterday said the recurring violence between Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups of Benue and Taraba states, was plunging the already impoverished states into greater poverty. Kaigama, who spoke in Abuje urged elder statesmen and political leaders in both states, […]
News

Guber candidate To Buhari: Clear Saro-Wiwa of criminal charges

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The governorship candidate of Zenith Labor Party in Rivers State, Leyii Kewanee, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to exonorate the writer, environmental rights activist and social crusader, Ken Saro Wiwa and his fellow Ogonis of the criminal charges that led to their execution. Kwanee, a former Deputy Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica