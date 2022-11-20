PDP to Tinubu: You’re chasing shadow in Delta

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation said Delta State is a no-go area for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as votes from the state are well secured for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifenayi Okowa.

A spokesperson of Atiku/ Okowa presidential campaign organization, Charles Aniagwu, in an interview, told the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that what happened to the party in Edo State in 2020 would be a child’s play.

“Delta is not Lagos. What happened to (Adams) Oshiomhole and Tinubu in Edo State will be a child’s play.

“We are using Delta State resources for Delta people. (Ovie) Omo-Agege, the man who led them to the venue of the rally should have told them the road they passed is a federal road,” Aniagwu added

