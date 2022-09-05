News

PDP to Tinubu: You’re involved in bringing hardship to Nigerians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu that he is involved in bringing government that has imposed insecurity and bloodletting, economic hardship, unemployment, disunity and low life expectancy on Nigerians in the last seven years.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba accused the APC candidate of diverting attention from the main issues of the failures of the APC government by making derogatory remarks on the PDP.

 

“Such fixation on the PDP only exposes Asiwaju Tinubu as a paper candidate who is confused, nervy and intimidated by the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the achievements of the PDP, which stare him in the face in mortal fear of failure ahead of the 2023 general elections,” the party said.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

