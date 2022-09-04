News

PDP to Tinubu: You’re involved in bringing hardship to Nigerians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu that he is involved in bringing government that has imposed insecurity and bloodletting, economic hardship, unemployment, disunity and low life expectancy on Nigerians in the last seven years.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba accused the APC candidate of diverting attention from the main issues of the failures of the APC government by making derogatory remarks on the PDP.

“Such fixation on the PDP only exposes Asiwaju Tinubu as a paper candidate who is confused, nervy and intimidated by the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the achievements of the PDP, which stare him in the face in mortal fear of failure ahead of the 2023 general elections,” the party said.

PDP described as shameful that the APC presidential candidate alluded to the nation’s railway system which he said, was revitalised by the PDP administration “but painfully surrendered to terrorists and bandits by the APC government.”

It added Tinubu has not responded to allegations that he is the promoter of the increase in the value added tax (VAT), electricity tariff, import duties, Stamp Duty, fuel price hike as well as other exploitative tolls by the APC-led Federal Government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Fuel hike: Comparison with other countries illogical – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the Federal Government’s comparison of the cost of fuel with other countries of the world, describing it as “illogical”.   PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan also said the attempt by the presidency to justify the increase in the pump price to N160 is […]
News

Buhari meets Tambuwal behind closed-doors in Aso Rock

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwa, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Tambuwal, who declined to talk to the media after the meeting, is also the Chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s Governors’ Forum. He is also a frontline contender for the Presidential ticket of the […]
News

#EndSARS protest: We’ll provide details of palliatives distributions – Govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Nigeria governors have resolved to embark on an enlightenment campaign to educate the people on the distribution of palliatives to mitigate the effects of the lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. This is to correct the impression that the palliatives meant to cushion the effects of the pandemic were hoarded, which led to massive looting of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica