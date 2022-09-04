PDP to Tinubu: You’re involved in bringing hardship to Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu that he is involved in bringing government that has imposed insecurity and bloodletting, economic hardship, unemployment, disunity and low life expectancy on Nigerians in the last seven years.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba accused the APC candidate of diverting attention from the main issues of the failures of the APC government by making derogatory remarks on the PDP.

“Such fixation on the PDP only exposes Asiwaju Tinubu as a paper candidate who is confused, nervy and intimidated by the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the achievements of the PDP, which stare him in the face in mortal fear of failure ahead of the 2023 general elections,” the party said.

PDP described as shameful that the APC presidential candidate alluded to the nation’s railway system which he said, was revitalised by the PDP administration “but painfully surrendered to terrorists and bandits by the APC government.”

It added Tinubu has not responded to allegations that he is the promoter of the increase in the value added tax (VAT), electricity tariff, import duties, Stamp Duty, fuel price hike as well as other exploitative tolls by the APC-led Federal Government.

