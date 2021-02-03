News Top Stories

PDP to U.S.: Prevail on Buhari to protect Nigerians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the United States and the international community to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive steps to protect Nigerians and curb escalated violence, terrorism and banditry in the country.

The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a meeting with the Political Officer with the United States Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Jerry Howard, at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja yesterday, also demanded for credible elections commitment towards accelerated amendment to the Electoral Act.

In statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP National Chairman called for electronic transmission of election results. He lamented the spate of insecurity, terrorism, wanton killings and kidnapping in the country, and said the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has failed to demonstrate the capacity to protect the citizens. Prince Secondus disclosed that this is the reason the PDP, is putting together a non-partisan national conference on security. “Every day, our nation is confronted with reports of gruesome killings, kidnapping and unrestrained destruction across all parts of our country.

“As a party and patriotic citizens, we can no longer continue to watch. That is why we are putting together a non-partisan conference on security,” he said. The PDP chairman also expressed anxiety over an impending food crisis in the country if the security situation, which has crippled agricultural and economic activities, was not addressed. He expressed worry that Nigerians have lost interest in the nation’s electoral system due to alleged manipulations being witnessed under the APC administration and urged President Buhari to leave a legacy of credible elections by ensuring accelerated amendment to the Electoral Act.

Secondus insisted that such amendment must ensure a “legal backing for use of card readers for elections as well as electronic transmission of results, as witnessed in the 2020 Edo governorship election.” He promised that the party will remain steadfast in its ideals and assured that the PDP will not change its name or any of its identity. According to him: “We will not change our brand. Our strength is in our name, the PDP, and we are not in any contemplation of changing our name. It does not matter how many times other parties changed their names. Our name remains the PDP.” Earlier at the meeting, Howard had assured of the continued support of the United States towards the deepening of democratic practice in Nigeria

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NIESV, M.I. Okoro mull partnership deal for real estate growth

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) is set to partner with the Executive Producer of the TV programme, National Real Estate Today and Principal Consultant of M.I. Okoro & Associates, Dr Meckson Okoro in a bid to promote real estate development which will also lead to job creation in the sector. […]
News

Holding bay: Truckers abandon importers’ containers

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

As gridlock persists, truckers have decided to abandon importers with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC’s) containers due to lack of holding bay and unfair trade practice by the shipping line.   It was learnt that more than 67 per cent of empty containers belonging to the liner were abandoned at various destinations by truck owners in […]
News

Rashford given MBE in Queen’s birthday honours for school meals campaign

Posted on Author Reporter

  The footballer Marcus Rashford has urged the government to extend its provision of free school meals as he accepted an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list. The Manchester United and England forward has been honoured for his efforts to ensure no child went hungry during the summer holidays, which forced the government into a U-turn […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica