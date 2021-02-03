PDP to U.S.: Prevail on Buhari to protect Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the United States and the international community to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive steps to protect Nigerians and curb escalated violence, terrorism and banditry in the country.

The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a meeting with the Political Officer with the United States Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Jerry Howard, at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja yesterday, also demanded for credible elections commitment towards accelerated amendment to the Electoral Act.

In statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP National Chairman called for electronic transmission of election results. He lamented the spate of insecurity, terrorism, wanton killings and kidnapping in the country, and said the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has failed to demonstrate the capacity to protect the citizens. Prince Secondus disclosed that this is the reason the PDP, is putting together a non-partisan national conference on security. “Every day, our nation is confronted with reports of gruesome killings, kidnapping and unrestrained destruction across all parts of our country.

“As a party and patriotic citizens, we can no longer continue to watch. That is why we are putting together a non-partisan conference on security,” he said. The PDP chairman also expressed anxiety over an impending food crisis in the country if the security situation, which has crippled agricultural and economic activities, was not addressed. He expressed worry that Nigerians have lost interest in the nation’s electoral system due to alleged manipulations being witnessed under the APC administration and urged President Buhari to leave a legacy of credible elections by ensuring accelerated amendment to the Electoral Act.

Secondus insisted that such amendment must ensure a “legal backing for use of card readers for elections as well as electronic transmission of results, as witnessed in the 2020 Edo governorship election.” He promised that the party will remain steadfast in its ideals and assured that the PDP will not change its name or any of its identity. According to him: “We will not change our brand. Our strength is in our name, the PDP, and we are not in any contemplation of changing our name. It does not matter how many times other parties changed their names. Our name remains the PDP.” Earlier at the meeting, Howard had assured of the continued support of the United States towards the deepening of democratic practice in Nigeria

