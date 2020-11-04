Metro & Crime

PDP to Uzodimma: Stop blaming and start working

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has called out the governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to quit playing the blame game and start working for the people of the state.
This was contained in a press statement signed by the sqtate Chairman of the party, Engr. Charles Ugwuh and the Secretary, Hon. Ray Emeana.
It will be recalled that Governor Uzodimma in a state broadcast penultimate week accused the opposition in the state of sponsoring the violence that resulted in the loss of lives and properties in parts of the state. Also, during a stakeholders’ meeting in the state recently, the governor reiterated that the opposition was fueling crisis in the state.
The seven-paragraph statement by the Imo PDP frowned at what the party described as “persistent and glaring false accusations levelled against the party as the instigator and promoter of the #EndSARS Youth Protests in the State, charging the APC led administration in the state to “wake up from slumber and face the enormous challenges and problems confronting it, instead of chasing shadows and looking for scapegoats.”
“Let it be emphatically stated that the PDP had no hand whatsoever in the unfortunate uprising, looting, arson and huge damage to Imo State and private assets causing major dislocations to the lives of innocent citizens. As a responsible party, we join the majority of concerned and patriotic Nigerians in commiserating with those who lost their loved ones in the unnecessary violent aftermath of an otherwise peaceful protest by patriotic youths,” the party said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Traditional worshippers, Muslims clash over corpse of suicide victim

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

There was mild drama Tuesday in Sagamu, Ogun State, as some traditional worshippers attempted to seize the corpse of a 32-year-old man who committed suicide. The deceased, Muhammed Jamiu, who was described as an electrician and a father of one, reportedly committed suicide in his room at Yakubu Habibu Street, Agura, Sabo, Sagamu on Monday […]
Metro & Crime

Lalong, wife, kids’ second COVID-19 tests return negative

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, wife and members of his family, including his immediate staff, have tested negative to the coronavirus for the second time. Lalong in a press statement signed by Director, Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the second test conducted on him and his household […]
Metro & Crime

Omozuwa: Six held for UNIBEN student’s rape, murder inside church

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Four months after police in Edo State have arrested suspected killers of a 22-year-old University of Benin (UNIBEN) student, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa. Omozuwa, a 100 level of Microbiology, was gang-raped and murdered on the premises of a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Benin. The General Overseer of the RCCG, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: