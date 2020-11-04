PDP to Uzodimma: Stop blaming and start working

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has called out the governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to quit playing the blame game and start working for the people of the state.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the sqtate Chairman of the party, Engr. Charles Ugwuh and the Secretary, Hon. Ray Emeana.

It will be recalled that Governor Uzodimma in a state broadcast penultimate week accused the opposition in the state of sponsoring the violence that resulted in the loss of lives and properties in parts of the state. Also, during a stakeholders’ meeting in the state recently, the governor reiterated that the opposition was fueling crisis in the state.

The seven-paragraph statement by the Imo PDP frowned at what the party described as “persistent and glaring false accusations levelled against the party as the instigator and promoter of the #EndSARS Youth Protests in the State, charging the APC led administration in the state to “wake up from slumber and face the enormous challenges and problems confronting it, instead of chasing shadows and looking for scapegoats.”

“Let it be emphatically stated that the PDP had no hand whatsoever in the unfortunate uprising, looting, arson and huge damage to Imo State and private assets causing major dislocations to the lives of innocent citizens. As a responsible party, we join the majority of concerned and patriotic Nigerians in commiserating with those who lost their loved ones in the unnecessary violent aftermath of an otherwise peaceful protest by patriotic youths,” the party said.

Like this: Like Loading...