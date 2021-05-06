PDP to Uzodinma: Don’t politicise Imo jailbreak

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has warned Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma not to use the security situation in the state as political witchhunt. Secondus, who spoke in an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, said what is happening was not peculiar to Imo State, and therefore had nothing to do with politics.

“It will be wrong for the Governor Uzodinma and his team to begin to look for a scapegoat. The government has information about what happened. I do not believe any single individual is involved,” the PDP National Chairman stated. According to him, information available to the PDP indicated that the governor is planning to arrest former governors of the state in connection with the Imo jail break, but called on the Federal Government to intervene to avert bloodshed. He said: “It is important that President Muhammadu Buhari must come out to speak to the people and restore confidence.

As we speak, Owerri, the Imo State capital is deserted. This is not right at all. From our intelligence report, what is happening in Imo State, the government is aware and we want to charge the DSS and the police to be straightforward, not to politicise this issue. “We have been told by our intelligence that the governor and his team are looking for scapegoats, the people that they can craft the blame and put on it their heads. Banditry is all over the country and I warn that this should not be turned to a political witch hunting of the leaders of the states and former governors.

Like this: Like Loading...