PDP to Uzodinma: Intimidation won’t stop us from holding you accountable

The Peoples’s Democratic Party (PDP) has told Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma that hounding and intimidating the state party executives cannot force the opposition party to abandon their duty of holding him accountable to the people. The party noted that holding Governor Uzodinma accountable was a national service especially with the brazen mismanagement of security in the state and the apparent cluelessness as to how to reclaim the state from the brink.

The position of the party was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mazi Emenike Nmeregini, which also expressed worry that the Governor Uzodinma administration in the state ‘through hatchet reports’, were bent on passing the buck and blaming the opposition for their conspicuous failure in every sector of the state, especially in the area security.

The statement reads in part: “The unsigned press releases were evidently sponsored by Senator Hope Uzodinma-led APC government to build trumped up charges against the leaders of the major opposition party in the state, the PDP, in order to intimidate, oppress and silence them from holding his unpopular administration accountable to the people of Imo State and to conceal his gross incompetence.

