PDP to Uzodinma: Stop passing blames, start working

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to quit playing the blame game and start working for the people of the state. This was contained in a statement signed by the State Chairman of the party, Engr. Charles Ugwuh and the State Secretary, Hon. Ray Emeana. Uzodinma in a state broadcast penultimate week had accused the opposition in the state of sponsoring violence that resulted in the loss of lives and properties in parts of the state. Also, during a stakeholders’ meeting in the state recently, the governor reiterated that the opposition was fueling crisis in the state.

However, in a 7-paragraph statement, PDP frowned at what the party described as “persistent and glaring false accusations levelled against the party as the instigator and promoter of the #EndSARS Youth Protests in the state, charging the APC-led administration in the state to “wake up from slumber and face the enormous challenges and problems confronting it, instead of chasing shadows and looking for scapegoats.”

PDP went on: “Let it be emphatically stated that the PDP had no hand whatsoever in the unfortunate uprising, looting, arson and huge damage to Imo State and private assets causing major dislocations to the lives of innocent citizens.

As a responsible Party, we join the majority of concerned and patriotic Nigerians in commiserating with those who lost their loved ones in the unnecessary violent aftermath of an otherwise peaceful protest by patriotic youths. “The APC Government in Imo State under Governor Hope Uzodinma has no plans, strategies and basic coordinated ideas to tackle the economic challenges and expectations of Imo people. Even minor infrastructural challenges such as road repairs and clearing of urban refuse are completely beyond this Government.

“They have proved incapable of meeting the workers’ and pensioners’ wage obligations and other liabilities.Uzodimma is a threat to good governance. “Running an efficient government requires first class organization, detailed coherent planning and management acumen and not cheap opportunism and buck-passing.”

Like this: Like Loading...