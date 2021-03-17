News

PDP to Uzodinma: Your week-long anniversary won’t give you legitimacy

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed one-year anniversary of Governor Hope Uzodinma as misplaced and deceptive. The party said that the week-long activities marking the anniversary were intended to mislead the people of the state as there were no tangible achievements traceable to Uzodinma on ground to celebrate.

This is also as the party insisted that no matter how much state fund was ploughed into the ‘charade’ designed to make the government look good, it won’t confer any form of legitimacy on the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma which was largely perceived as controversial.. A statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Comrade Ogubundu Nwadike, also maintained that Uzodinma was desperately seeking legitimacy for his tainted mandate. It reads: “As a peopleoriented party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has taken a hard look at the governor’s antics on both occasions and has come to the painful conclusion that the entire jamboree is a cocktail of lies and half-truths aimed at misleading the people. “It should be noted that Uzodinma celebrated his one year in office in January. Why is he repeating the same non-event in March? The answer is simple. The governor is scratching here and there in a desperate search for legitimacy.”

