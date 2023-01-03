PDP unfazed by Obasanjo’s endorsement of Nigerians –Aniagwu

Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential CampaignCouncil, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said that theparty wasnotbotheredby former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

He said that while the party would have loved to have the endorsement of the former Nigerian leader as he did in 2019, the party was comfortable with the numerousendorsementsfromNigerians across the country.

Speaking on AIT’s Kakaaki, yesterday, Aniagwu, who is also the Delta State Commissioner for Information, said Obasanjo is one leader that enjoys respect across the country, but the party is quite happywiththeendorsements ithas receivedfromNigerians thus far. “We have organic convergence of Nigerians in all our rallies and at the end of the day their vote is what matters than any other thing.

“We would have loved to haveObasanjo’sendorsement just like he did in 2019 when he endorsed and supported Atiku Abubakar, because he believed that he had what it takes to take Nigeria out of the current situation.

“We don’t have any problem with Obasanjo endorsing anybody because that is his democratic right and you can’t take it away from him, but Nigerians at the end of theday willmaketheultimate choice of who governs them for the purpose of recovering Nigeria from where we are at the moment.”

Aniagwu said the party wouldnotbegrudgeObasanjo for the choice of Obi, rather it will buoy the party to intensify engagements with relevant stakeholders across the country.

“The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and indeed our presidential campaign council are not ruffled because we do realise from the beginning that we are going into a contest. “We knew it wasn’t going to be a roller-coaster, and that is why we have continued to interface with Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones.

“In this contest, nobody is an underdog and we do have respect for all candidates contesting this election, but we do believe that we stand taller than any of the contestants. “We are convinced that Nigerians would likely look in our direction because our presidential candidate and his running mate have got the credentials to be able to position our country and recover it from where we are at the moment.

“So if a former President under the PDP has decided to pitch his tent with another person is not something that will ruffle us, it will only strengthen us to further deepen our interface with Nigerians for them to understand where we are headed: that Atiku-Okowa are the only ones that have what it takes to lead Nigeria out of the woods,” he stressed.

The presidential campaign spokesman said he was happy that Obasanjo in endorsing Atiku in 2019 made it very clear that Atiku has got the experience and described him as “the President for the time.”

“Our brother Peter Obi was a member of the PDP until not too long ago before he joined the Labour Party, so we do not begrudge him if he now enjoys the support of former President Obasanjo.

On the threat by G-5 governors to pitch tent with another presidential candidate, Aniagwu said the party would continue to appeal to them to sheath their sword and join hands to deliver on its rescue mission. He noted Wike’s actions in recent times are inimical to democratic norms and ethos, pleading with the Rivers State governor to respect the democratic rights of citizens of the state to freely support their preferred candidates without hindrance

