PDP upholds Anakwenze’s disqualification, Ndukwe absent

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has upheld the disqualification of Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, from participating from its May 28 presidential primary. Anakwenze and Cosmos Ndukwe were disqualified by Senator David Mark-led presidential screening committee last Friday. The American based medical doctor appeared before the PDP Appeal Committee headed by the National Chairman Dr Iyorchia Ayu, on Wednesday, to contest his disqualification.

The meeting lasted for over an hour, but he refused to speak to journalists when he came out. PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunag- ba, however, confirmed that Anakwenze’s disqualification was upheld by the appeal committee. Ndukwe did not appear before the committee because it was gathered that he was told to withdraw the case he instituted against PDP, in court. The aspirant had gone to court to stop PDP from holding this month’s presidential primary. The case comes up again Thursday.

 

