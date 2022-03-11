PDP v Umahi & ors: When defection amounts to resignation

T he judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in the suit filed by PDP against Engr. David Umahi, Barr Kelechi Igwe and others qualify as a landmark judgement. Besides the courage of Justice Inyang Ekwo, in strengthening the hope of the masses in the Nigerian judiciary, the judgement was a bold cerebral attempt at developing the Nigerian case law and curing the thriving mischief of unwarranted political defection or round-tripping which threatened both the sanity of the Nigerian polity and the confidence of the ordinary masses in the Nigerian political system.

Nigeria’s electoral system does not permit independent candidacy. Hence, pursuant to section 221 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022 [which was in the recently repealed Electoral Act 2010], the PDP sponsored Engr. David Umahi, Barr. Kelechi Igwe and the 16 members of Ebonyi State House of Assembly in their respective offices at the 2019 general election.

Having obtained their respective mandates under the banner of PDP, the trite and settled position of the constitution and the law as interpreted by the superior courts of record in Nigeria is that the mandates enjoyed by victorious candidates in Nigerian general elections are not their private mandates: Rather, such mandates belong to the respective political parties under which banners the individuals contested the elections.

In the succinct judgement of the Supreme Court in Amaechi vs. INEC (2008) 5 NWIR (Pt.1080) 227@ 317 – 318 F – B per Oguntade, JSC interpreted Section 221 of the Constitution as follows: “The above provision effectually removes the possibility of independent candidacy in our elections; and places emphasis and responsibility in elections on political parties. Without a political party a candidate cannot contest. The primary method of contest for elective offices is therefore between the parties. If, as provided in Section 221 above, it is only a party that canvasses for votes, it follows that it is a party that wins an election. A good or bad candidate may enhance or diminish the prospect of his party winning, but at the end of the day, it is the party that wins or loses an election …

In mundane or colloquial terms, we say that a candidate has won an election in a particular constituency but in reality and in consonance with Section 221 of the Constitution it is his party that has won the election.” Following this position of the law, it is clear that the mandates in question in PDP vs. Umahi and others belong to the PDP; not to Umahi and his co-defendants.

The defence of freedom of association, which Umahi and his co-political voyagers taunt in respect of their unjustifiable defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November, 2020, cannot suffice because that constitutional right does not permit the conversion of the mandates of a corporate body like PDP and donation of same to APC like Umahi and co-defendants in the suit have tried to do. The derogation provision in section 45(1) b of 1999 CFRN (as amended) is instructive.

I have listened to Engr. David Umahi’s pompous reactions to the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja; and his vituperative assessment of the Nigerian judiciary. Amidst Umahi’s taunts of his immunity under section 308 of the 1999 CFRN (as amended) and attacks on the Nigerian Bench, Umahi told journalists that: “There are three ways whereby a governor can vacate his seat; either by death, resignation or impeachment by the House of Assembly”.

The position of the law, which neither Umahi nor his legal team have attempted to controvert, is that going by section 221 of the 1999 CFRN and judicial decisions of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, mandates of elected officeholders in Nigeria belong to the political parties on which platforms they ran election.

The implication of section 221 of the Nigerian constitution and legal precedents on this issue is that the only constitutional and legal nexus between elected public office-holders, which are Umahi and co-defendants in the instant case, and the people’s mandates is the political party on which platform they were elected. When Umahi and co-defendants embarked on political voyages of discovery abandoning the political party on which the respective mandates they enjoyed rested, they lost their respective connections to their respective mandates and cannot in fact continue to enjoy the mandate of the political party they abandoned while remaining in a different political party. So, defection in this circumstance, in the face of section 221 of the 1999 CFRN amounts, constructively, to resignation!

The immunity clause of the Nigerian Constitution does not prevent anybody from resigning from his office because the constitution forbids forced labour in any ramification! In a nutshell, Justice Inyang Ekwo’s judgement in PDP vs. Umahi and others, though novel, is quite courageous and illuminating; and it deserves full exploration through our legal processes. The parties in this suit are charged to fully exploit the judicial processes in order to develop this unfolding vista in the Nigerian constitutional law.

