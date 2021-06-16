News

PDP vows to stop Onochie’s INEC confirmation

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

*Also considering legal action

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it would deploy all legislative instruments to stop the confirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie as National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party also said it is considering legal action if the National Assembly goes ahead to confirm her.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan at a press conference, called on the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan to immediately return Onochie’s nomination to President Buhari.

Ologbondiyan equally told the Senate Committee Chairman on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, to resist any attempt by Senator Lawan: “To drag him into public ignominy and odium by engaging him to do an incredulous, irresponsible and dirty job of returning a confirmation of Onochie to the Committee of the whole Senate.”

He called on Senator Gaya to immediately stand down all deliberations that concern Onochie before his committee.

