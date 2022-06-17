PDP VP Slot: Jubilation in Delta over Okowa’s emergence

T here was jubilation in Asaba, the Delta State capital yesterday following the news that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has been officially nominated as the running mate to the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Various interest groups in the state, in cluding the Coalition for Media Politics and Governance (CMPG), the Wong-Box, the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), the Delta Political Vanguard (DPV), Okowa Grassroot Mobilizers (OGM) and 14 others, rolled out their drums to express their excitement. The CMPG Chairman, Olorogun Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, supported by his Deputy Chairman (Delta North), Engr Emmanuel Momah Chuks and Deputy Chairman (Delta South) Hon. Toju Ekengbuda, said the battle to rescue Nigeria from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced. He said: “The unwavering mission to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from the strangulation of APC leadership is an urgent, critical responsibility which cannot be delayed anymore.” The Delta state chapter of PDP in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Dr Michael Osuoza, said the dashing entrant of Okowa on the joint ticket has already engendered a peaceful and calming effect within the party

