PDP VP Slot: Jubilation in Delta over Okowa’s emergence

T here was jubilation in Asaba, the Delta State capital yesterday following the news that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has been officially nominated as the running mate to the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Various interest groups in the state, in cluding the Coalition for Media Politics and Governance (CMPG), the Wong-Box, the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), the Delta Political Vanguard (DPV), Okowa Grassroot Mobilizers (OGM) and 14 others, rolled out their drums to express their excitement. The CMPG Chairman, Olorogun Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, supported by his Deputy Chairman (Delta North), Engr Emmanuel Momah Chuks and Deputy Chairman (Delta South) Hon. Toju Ekengbuda, said the battle to rescue Nigeria from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced. He said: “The unwavering mission to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from the strangulation of APC leadership is an urgent, critical responsibility which cannot be delayed anymore.” The Delta state chapter of PDP in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Dr Michael Osuoza, said the dashing entrant of Okowa on the joint ticket has already engendered a peaceful and calming effect within the party
FG moves to refund BDC's deposits, licensing fees
CBN moves to refund deposits, licensing fees to BDCs Banks pledge implementation of apex bank’s directives We’re still dealing in forex –ABCON Naira appreciates to N520/$1 Tony Chukwunyem Following the halt in foreign exchange supply to Bureau De Change operators, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that it will commence the […]
Bayelsa gov congratulates Dickson, Cleopasate
Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, at the weekend congratulated his predecessor, Seriake Dickson and the immediate past Chairman of the party, Moses Cleopas, who emerged candidates for Bayelsa West and inBayelsa Central senatorial districts in the state’s forthcoming by-election, respectively. He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) carefully selected its candidates for the […]
Atiku: Disunity in Nigeria now, worse than civil war era
Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday said, the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration to be fair and just to all parts of Nigeria has been responsible for the disunity of the country. Atiku, a frontline presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declared that the […]
