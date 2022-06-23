PDP VP Slot: Okowa for heroic winning streak rally

The 2023 vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, will be accorded a historic cum heroic welcome back to the state after clinching the joint ticket with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of his party.

This came as the state chapter of the party unveiled Chief Monday Onyeme to pair with the governorship candidate in the state, Sheriff Oborevwori, to retain the state for the party in 2023. The governor is officially returning to his state to continue with the business of governance after the hitech politics that dotted his emergence in Abuja.

He is expected to arrive in the budding Asaba International Airport around 9.30am today. He will be received by the senatorial, local governments and ward party structures in the state, his cabinet members, political appointees, top government functionaries and teeming supporters. The state party Chairman, Kingsley Esiso, supported by the Executive Assistant on Communication in the state, Fred Latimore, in Asaba yesterday said party faithful have positioned themselves and mobilised to the venue of the reception to accord the governor a heroic welcome.

