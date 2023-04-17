…PDP wants IGP to arrest, prosecute Yunusa Ari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Inspector General of Police, to arrest and prosecute Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari, for usurpation of the duties and powers of the state Returning Officer, Prof Mohammed Mele. The party also wants the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare its candidate Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri as winner of the Adamawa State governorship election, having scored the majority of lawful votes cast. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, noted that from the results already collated across the 69 polling units where the supplementary elections were held, “and which are on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal, Governor Fintiri clearly won the election. “Our party therefore demands that INEC should without further delay announce the results as already collated from the polling units and declare Governor Fintiri as winner. “Anything short of this will not be accepted by our party and the people of Adamawa State.”