PDP wants NASS to summon Buhari over insecurity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the National Assembly to call off its annual recess and summon President Muhammadu Buhari over the spate of insecurity in some parts of the country. The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference, said the nation was bleeding due to terrorist attacks on citizens and institutions in the country.

Ologbondiyan said the bandits’ attack on military formations, including the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, where two officers were killed and another senior officer abducted under President Buhari’s watch, was an indication that the security architect of the country had collapsed. He further noted the killing of over 30 people in Plateau State by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday, stating that the country was no longer safe.

“We as a party are calling on the National Assembly to call short its vacation and return to plenary, and apply drastic legislative instrument by summoning President Muhammadu Buhari in an open session to tell Nigerians, why our nation has bled this much, and how the security apparatus of our country has totally collapsed in the hands of Mr President, and the All Progressives Congress (APC). “We call on the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and all stakeholders across the country to wake up and rescue our country. Time is running out. Terrorists and bandits have taken over our land,” Ologbondiyan regretted.

He noted that many state governments were now sending vehicles to the University of Jos to evacuate their citizens, adding that; “This shows their complete loss of confidence in the APC administration and the empty promises of the Buhari presidency.” The PDP spokesperson said it was disheartening that while hundreds of helpless Nigerians, including innocent students, were languishing in kidnappers’ den, President Buhari and APC leaders were more interested in their lavish funfair with state-owned resources and facilities.

