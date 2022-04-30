News

PDP WARD ADHOC CONGRESS: UDOM ACCUSED OF HIJACKING DELEGATE LISTS

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

… Allegedly moves to bribe Delegate Election C’ttee

The People Democratic Party (PDP) Adhoc Election in Akwa Ibom State has been highjacked by Governor Udom Emmanuel and who has allegedly splashed a whopping N100 million on the visiting PDP Ward Adhoc Delegate Election Congress Committee few hours to commencement the Congress.

An alarm raised by an impeccable source within the State Working Committee, reveals that the PDP Ward Adhoc Delegate Election Congress Committee has been compromised since they arrived Uyo last night.

He disclosed that they were whisked away right from the airport by government house security team to the Governor’s Lodge to await the governor’s return to the State and no state party officer was allowed to see them.

The Committee includes, Dr. Ibrahim Umar as Chairman, Hon. Alfred Bello as Secretary, Chief Paul Mumeh, Mr. Noble Akenge and Hon. Rose Asibi Matthew as members.

“We the State Working Committee of the party were not allowed to see them since their arrival yesterday. This morning, at about 10:20am, the governor flew into the state and is currently meeting them behind closed doors in the Governor’s Office. We’ve however been hinted from within the governor’s office that they’ve have been compromised with the sum of N100 million ‘to do a good job’.” Our source disclosed.

The source further revealed that the governor is aware of how unpopular his aspirant is as such he is not leaving any stone unturned in his desperation to impose Umo Eno on the party, adding that Gov. Udom has gone to the length of forging an adhoc delegate list which he is allegedly bargaining with the committee to adopt it as the congress result.

“He (the governor) knows that his aspirant has less than 35% of the statutory delegates so he intends to use the adhoc delegates to make up for the shortfall. The party is at the risk of losing its chances at the general election if the governor is allowed to field an unpopular candidate.

“Umo Eno does not stand a chance in the primary that is why he (the governor) is highjacking the entire process.

Reacting to the development, a member of Forum of PDP founding members, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, Obong Barrister Andem Andy, who coordinates Uyo Senatorial District, has called on the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorcha Ayo, and national working committee of the party, to immediately suspend the adhoc delegate congress in Akwa Ibom state and reject its result, allowing only statutory delegates to partake in the governorship primary.

“I call on the national chairman and indeed the national working committee to, as a matter of urgency, wade in and arrest the situation. We can use to statutory delegates alone for the governorship primary. This calls for a similar solution as was the case of Ekiti State primary last year, when Gov. Udom Emmanuel rejected the result of the adhoc delegate Congress and conducted the primary with only the statutory delegates.

“If the national overlooks these genuine grievances, I tell you, more than 60% of party members will remain in the party but work against its success at the governorship election in 2023”. He warned.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Army burst herdsmen militia camp in Benue, kill two, recover weapons

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states in the early hours of Thursday trailed a group of heavily armed herdsmen to their camp close to the boundary between Benue and Nasarawa states killing two of them. The soldiers also recovered two AK-47 riffles with 25 rounds of 7.62 special […]
News

IPOB: We’re disappointed in Al’s unsubstantiated claim

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed doubt that Amnesty International (AI) could make the unsubstantiated claim that the group was responsible for the killings in the South East, noting that if it indeed made such statement, it was disappointing.   “It is baffling that a reputable global organisation like Amnesty International will condescend […]
News

Benue South APC disowns purported re-zoning of chairman

Posted on Author Our Reporters

… reaffirms support for Akume The Benue South chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from the purported rezoning of the state party chairmanship position. According to a statement signed by its zonal chairman, Hon. Muhammed Hassan, it said such move is orchestrated to mislead the public on the position of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica