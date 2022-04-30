PDP WARD ADHOC CONGRESS: UDOM ACCUSED OF HIJACKING DELEGATE LISTS

… Allegedly moves to bribe Delegate Election C’ttee

The People Democratic Party (PDP) Adhoc Election in Akwa Ibom State has been highjacked by Governor Udom Emmanuel and who has allegedly splashed a whopping N100 million on the visiting PDP Ward Adhoc Delegate Election Congress Committee few hours to commencement the Congress.

An alarm raised by an impeccable source within the State Working Committee, reveals that the PDP Ward Adhoc Delegate Election Congress Committee has been compromised since they arrived Uyo last night.

He disclosed that they were whisked away right from the airport by government house security team to the Governor’s Lodge to await the governor’s return to the State and no state party officer was allowed to see them.

The Committee includes, Dr. Ibrahim Umar as Chairman, Hon. Alfred Bello as Secretary, Chief Paul Mumeh, Mr. Noble Akenge and Hon. Rose Asibi Matthew as members.

“We the State Working Committee of the party were not allowed to see them since their arrival yesterday. This morning, at about 10:20am, the governor flew into the state and is currently meeting them behind closed doors in the Governor’s Office. We’ve however been hinted from within the governor’s office that they’ve have been compromised with the sum of N100 million ‘to do a good job’.” Our source disclosed.

The source further revealed that the governor is aware of how unpopular his aspirant is as such he is not leaving any stone unturned in his desperation to impose Umo Eno on the party, adding that Gov. Udom has gone to the length of forging an adhoc delegate list which he is allegedly bargaining with the committee to adopt it as the congress result.

“He (the governor) knows that his aspirant has less than 35% of the statutory delegates so he intends to use the adhoc delegates to make up for the shortfall. The party is at the risk of losing its chances at the general election if the governor is allowed to field an unpopular candidate.

“Umo Eno does not stand a chance in the primary that is why he (the governor) is highjacking the entire process.

Reacting to the development, a member of Forum of PDP founding members, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, Obong Barrister Andem Andy, who coordinates Uyo Senatorial District, has called on the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorcha Ayo, and national working committee of the party, to immediately suspend the adhoc delegate congress in Akwa Ibom state and reject its result, allowing only statutory delegates to partake in the governorship primary.

“I call on the national chairman and indeed the national working committee to, as a matter of urgency, wade in and arrest the situation. We can use to statutory delegates alone for the governorship primary. This calls for a similar solution as was the case of Ekiti State primary last year, when Gov. Udom Emmanuel rejected the result of the adhoc delegate Congress and conducted the primary with only the statutory delegates.

“If the national overlooks these genuine grievances, I tell you, more than 60% of party members will remain in the party but work against its success at the governorship election in 2023”. He warned.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...