PDP ward congresses: Chairmanship aspirant urges fair play

Ahead of Saturday’s Ward Congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a chairmanship aspirant of the party in Kwara State, Alhaji Olanrewaju Okanlawon, has urged PDP leaders to create a level playing field for all contestants. Okanlawon made the call in a statement by his media campaign office on Wednesday. He said: “I implore members and elders of the party not to allow intruders and those who do not have genuine love of the party to infiltrate them since we all believe in the party’s leadership structure. “I commend the national leadership of the party and that of the state for the online electronic registration of existing and intending members of the party which will be conducted across all wards in the country.”

