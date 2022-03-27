PDP: We’ll pardon Umahi, Ayade, Matawalle, others if…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Cross River, Ebonyi and Zamfara states have said that they would only pardon erstwhile party members, Ben Ayade, David Umahi, Matawalle Bello and others members of the Houses of Assembly, who are at the verge of losing their seats for defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if they decided to return to the party.

Following a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State should vacate his seat for defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), there are fears that the same fate may befall his governor brothers Ben Ayade of Cross River State and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, who sources disclosed are mulling the idea to return to the party which they dumped earlier.

However, the Chairmen of the PDP in Ebonyi, Cross River and Zamfara states, in separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph said the party can only forgive them if they relinquished their offices and return as ordinary members.

Zamfara State Secretary of the PDP, Ahmad Faroukh Shattima, said the party can only forgive Matawalle should he relinquish his position as Zamfara State Governor to rejoin as ordinary member.

According to Shattima, Matawalle will only develop interest in returning to the PDP in order not to suffer the same fate with Umahi because his case is before the same judge in the same court with Umahi. He said he was aware of plans by Matawalle to eat the humble pie and return to the party through which he won the governorship election in 2019.

He said: “There were two major reasons that compelled him to think of returning to PDP. It was reliably gathered that, things have gone far to the extent of his godfather, and a highly influential minister has stopped picking his calls, while the issue of court judgement may not favour him.

“We were mal-treated by Governor Bello Matawalle. He marked many of PDP members as enemies he could never forgive as was the case of illegal impeachment of Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu, who refused to defect to APC with him.

He also vowed to smear the good image of a statesman and a three- time National Security Adviser, General Aliyu Gusau (rtd). “The PDP in Zamfara State will despite all these, readmit Governor Matawalle but, on the condition he abdicates his governorship and tender unreserved apology to the party at all levels, people of the state and the entire nation in a press conference with national dailies.

“Again, all political office holders should do the same. By witnessing such, the PDP being the true custodian of democracy, will draw a line and accept their repentance with immediate effect, and will offer them equal treatment as other loyal members.”

Also weighing- in on the matter, a member of the PDP identified as Bashar Aminu Gummi, lamented that, the same court judgement that brought Governor Matawalle and all other political office holders into power has clearly stipulated that, no political office should be occupied by any member of the APC right from 2019 to 2023.

Aminu Gummi further stated that, Matawalle and other political office holders in the state have quickly forgotten that, it was even a contempt of court to dump their party (PDP) for the sanctioned party (APC), adding that, “this is talk less of whether legal or not for the State House of Assembly to have impeached the deputy Governor, Mahdi.

He lamented: “What they have failed to understand is that for any politician from any other party to occupy and operate any political office in Zamfara State under the platform of APC is a crime and disrespect for the court.

The judgement is still in force and they must face the wrath of the law, because ignorance of law should not be an excuse.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...