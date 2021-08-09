PDP: We’ll teach Nwaoboshi a lesson in 2023

They’re neophytes in Delta politics – Senator

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to teach the senator representing Delta North at the National Assembly, Peter Nwaoboshi, a lesson of his life in the 2023 general election.

The party boasted that he would be ousted and be forced to resign from the politics of the state in 2023.

Nwaoboshi was the pioneer PDP state secretary, former Special Adviser and Commissioner under former Governor James Ibori, before emerging as the state chairman of the party for two tenures.

He recently dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Prior to his defection, he was suspended in a controversial circumstance for allegedly hobnobbing with the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo- Agege.

Nwaoboshi, who is the chairman of the Senate committee on Niger Delta Affairs, was accused of boycotting political functions of PDP since 2019, owing to the internal wrangling within the party about his activities.

The state’s PDP Chairman, Kingsley Esiso, supported by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith, among other party chieftains, who received some defectors from the APC, African Democratic Party (ADP) and Democratic Alliance (DA) at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state during a civic reception for the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, told the mammoth crowd of supporters that PDP would use Nwaoboshi as an example to teach traitors like him a political lesson in 2023.

He described the senator as an ingrate, who having enjoyed the privileges of the PDP, betrayed the confidence that was reposed in him.

He said: “2023 will mark his end in the politics of the state. If your father trained you in school, from primary to university level, and after 21 years of age, you decide to fight your father, will you succeed?”

