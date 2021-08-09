News

PDP: We’ll teach Nwaoboshi a lesson in 2023

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)
  • They’re neophytes in Delta politics – Senator

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to teach the senator representing Delta North at the National Assembly, Peter Nwaoboshi, a lesson of his life in the 2023 general election.

 

The party boasted that he would be ousted and be forced to resign from the politics of the state in 2023.

 

Nwaoboshi was the pioneer PDP state secretary, former Special Adviser and Commissioner under former Governor James Ibori, before emerging as the state chairman of the party for two tenures.

 

He recently dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Prior to his defection, he was suspended in a controversial circumstance for allegedly hobnobbing with the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo- Agege.

 

Nwaoboshi, who is the chairman of the Senate committee on Niger Delta Affairs, was accused of boycotting political functions of PDP since 2019, owing to the internal wrangling within the party about his activities.

 

The state’s PDP Chairman, Kingsley Esiso, supported by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith, among other party chieftains, who received some defectors from the APC, African Democratic Party (ADP) and Democratic Alliance (DA) at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state during a civic reception for the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, told the mammoth crowd of supporters that PDP would use Nwaoboshi as an example to teach traitors like him a political lesson in 2023.

 

He described the senator as an ingrate, who having enjoyed the privileges of the PDP, betrayed the confidence that was reposed in him.

 

He said: “2023 will mark his end in the politics of the state. If your father trained you in school, from primary to university level, and after 21 years of age, you decide to fight your father, will you succeed?”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari lacks skills to manage diversity –Col. Umar

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

…says review of president’s policy of 95 to 5% against Igbos can stop agitation …asks FG to concentrate on bandits, B’Haram, instead of IPOB Former Military Administrator of Kaduna State, Col Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (rtd), yesterday, declared that President Muhammadu Buhari’s manifest of poor skills in managing Nigeria’s diversity has been largely responsible for the […]
News

AI and its failed neo -colonial agenda in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The activities of Amnesty International in Nigeria have generated quite some debates. In some quarters, it has been argued that Amnesty International has a sinister motive with regards to its consistent attacks on the operations of the Nigerian Army in the prosecution of the Boko Haram war in North-East Nigeria. In Nigeria today, we must […]
News

Reps suspend Buhari’s 774,000 jobs scheme

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Members of the House of Representatives have called for the immediate suspension of the Federal Government’s Special Works Scheme. Earlier, the National Assembly and the Federal Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity had clashed over the recruitment of 774,000 workers for the scheme. At the plenary on Tuesday, the House asked the Federal Ministry of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica