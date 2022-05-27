PDP: Why delegates’ll vote for Tambuwal, by Campaign Council

The Tambuwal Campaign Organisation (TCO) said the achievements of the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, were his selling points to clinch the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in this weekend’s national convention. Spokesman for the campaign organisation, Prince Daniel, at a press conference in Abuja, stated that even though the number of aspirants on PDP platform may be “unprecedented and could be overwhelming for delegates across board.”

He added: “The wheat can be separated from the chaff by the assessment of their evidence-based track record and undefiled antecedent as well as the will power to act.” Daniel reminded the delegates that PDP has lost two consecutive presidential elections in the last seven years, but stated that another opportunity to elect a qualified candidate has presented itself to them again. He told them that Tambuwal was the most qualified aspirant, describing him as a man of unquestionable character throughout his over two-decade political career. According to him, “Nigerians are more divided than ever before. The PDP needs someone that is acceptable to all Nigerians across ethno-religious divides to score its political goals.

