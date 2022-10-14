PDP: Wike accepts Atiku, Okowa candidacy but…

…says, ‘Let the South have something, that’s all I’m preaching. You can’t have presidential candidate, Nat’l chair, DG of the campaign’

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared his support for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidateof thePeoplesDemocratic Party (PDP), but he is still, however, insistingthatthe party’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu must resign. Wike also said that nobody can convince him to change his stance on the resignation of Ayu, noting that the amicable resolution of the PDP crisis has been frustrated by rent seekers in the party. The governor made the assertion when he hosted Cross RiverStatePDPgovernorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, House of Assembly candidates and PDP local government party chairmen, at his private residence in Rumueprikom. He said: “I’ve accepted the presidential candidate, I have accepted the vice presidential candidate, what’s the problem again. You, fulfil your part.

Let theSouthhavesomethingthat isallI’mpreaching. Youcannot have a presidential candidate, NationalChairmanandDirector General of the campaign.” The governor, during the meeting, which was attended by theparty’sSouth-SouthNational Vice Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, explained that the seeming intractable crisis in thepartyhadlingeredbecause some vested interests, whom he described as “hyenas and rent seekers,” have remained obstinate and averse to justice, fairness and equity in the party. He said: “We have finished presidential primaries, we have a presidential candidate.

Is Wike saying remove presidential candidates? Is Wike saying remove the vice presidentialcandidate? So, whatare you begging me for? All I am saying, and I will continue to say is that you have taken the president, give us (national) chairman. “Nobodywantstospeakthe truth. If I am saying remove the presidential candidate, if I am saying remove the vice presidential candidate, then you will say why is he doing this.”

Governor Wike, maintained that he cannot be convinced to support the current status quo, where the PDP presidential candidate, National Chairman and the Director General of the PresidentialCampaignCouncilare all from the north. According to him, refusal to cede the National Chairman position to the South, will be a recipe for crisis. Thegovernorsaiditishypocritical for some people in the PDP to criticise Muslim/ Muslim ticket, while supporting that a particular region of the country should retain the presidency for another eight years.

The governor said the clamour for the chairman of the PDP to be zoned to the Southwillpersistuntiljustice, fairness and equity prevail in the PDP. “This is the period that the power game is being played. If you don’t have it now, forget it. If anybody tells you, let (Iyorchia) Ayu resign after the election is conducted, then you are a foolish person. This is the time decision is being made. This is the time the presidential candidate, National Chairman and the leader of the campaign will sit, when the election is wonin February, before the president is sworn in, decisions would have been made.”

The governor disclosed that he has commenced full blownpoliticking aheadof the 2023 general elections, adding that those who want to undermine him and his allies will be doing so at their own peril. He thanked Cross River PDP delegates for the support given to him during the presidential primary. According to him, he will remain eternally grateful to them and all the other delegates that voted for him. “If there is nothing I achieved, I can go home and sleep because I won Cross River State. Not only did I win, I won very well. I feel so happy and that tells you of people who have a character of steadfastness.

People who will never be pushed around for whatever it is. People who believe in the principles of life, people who believe in fairness, justice and equity. “This visit will spur me on to give you support. I am not coming to Cross River to vote, but you are my friends. I have a right to support you.” Speaking earlier, the Cross River PDP governorship candidate, Senator Sandy Onor, who led the delegation, said governor Wike remains a trailblazer for justice, fairness and equity

