PDP: Wike loses again as Atiku picks Okowa as running mate

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has lost again as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, bypassed him to choose his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa, as running mate in next year’s election. Three governors, Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) were present at the meeting. Wike had lost the PDP ticket to Atiku at the national convention held last May. The Rivers governor was absent at the unveiling of Okowa as the choice running mate; even Enugu State governor, one of those supporting Wike, showed up but left shortly before the unveiling. Atiku, the PDP presidential standard-bearer said it was a tough challenge picking a running mate from the list of possible candidates presented to him.

The former vice president, who, yesterday, announced Governor Okowa as running mate, noted that everyone recommended to him was a fit and proper person to hold the office, adding that it compounded his task of choosing a single person from among them. He commended the party for narrowing down the choice to three, “most especially, to all those that made the shortlist that must now be narrowed down to a single person. “They are all dedicated party-men suitable for this task. I wish all the recommended persons could be announced today as my running mates. Unfortunately, only one must be chosen. “It is a difficult decision that I am called upon to take. But, as someone hoping to lead a complex country such as ours, tough and difficult decisions would remain a part of my everyday life.

“Let me, therefore, start this momentous journey with a crucial decision about who, among the eminently qualified shortlist, would be my running mate.” Atiku said Okowa met the qualities he identified to possess by his running mate, noting: “He personifies not only the seriousness the current moment represents for our country, but also the future that our young people yearn for and deserve.

“He is a serving state governor, who has demonstrated, in his state and through his conduct that governance is about service to the people. I know that he will not only add excitement to our already energised ticket and campaign, but will also help to bring focus, discipline and stability to our government, come 2023. “I am pleased, therefore, to announce here my choice of running mate who will help to lead us to victory next year, not only in the presidential election but also in the governorship and legislative elections. “And he will be by my side as I work hard every day to provide our people with security, revive our economy, improve education and unite our country.

He has both legislative and executive experiences.” PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, said the shortlisted individuals were selected based on their own merit and contributions to the party while the final decision rests with the candidate. He described Okowa as a fighter who cares about winning election and good governance. The vice presidential choice thanked Atiku for finding him worthy to be on this ticket, among other qualified candidates. Okowa said he understands that there is great work ahead, and assured he would work to ensure victory for the party.

“There is no doubt that there is a great work ahead of each and every one of us. The building back process is going to be collective and we are trusting that all of our team members will want to be part of that story at the end of the day. He called for a new approach to political issues and commitment of PDP members, “which I believe we all yearn for.” “It will require a lot of commitment from each and every one of us. It will require the unity of each and every one of us in our various wards, in our various local governments and states.

We need the PDP to return to power. Wike had been earlier touted as being recommended to Atiku as vice presidential candidate by a select committee set up by the PDP leadership. The Rivers governor was second runner at the PDP national convention where Atiku emerged as presidential candidate.

It was not immediately known why Atiku preferred Okowa over Wike who was said to be a consensus choice of the select committee that was headed by the Deputy National Chairman (North), Ambassador Umar Damagum. Wike’s position on the collection of value added tax (VAT), which did not go down well with people in the North, according to a source, may have contributed to the decision by Atiku not choose him as running mate.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...