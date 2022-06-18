PDP will dislodge APC in 2023–Ogun senatorial candidate, Aderinokun

Olumide Aderinokun, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ogun Central Senatorial District wants all Nigerians to believe in the nation’s democratic tenets 29 years after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. Aderinokun, a businessman also advised the government to come up with better policies to handle the menace of insecurity in the nation. He speaks with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI in an interview. Excerpts…

How will you describe the just concluded primaries of the two big political parties in Nigeria?

It was a fair contest in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across all levels and as expected, there will always be a winner at the end of every contest. But at the moment, we are all winners in the PDP. We have started the reconciliation efforts for candidates and aspirants to have a united front in Ogun State and Nigeria.

Do you see your party, the PDP taking over from the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre in 2023; could you back this up with what will work for your party at the polls?

Definitely, PDP will dislodge the APC in the 2023 general elections. We are confident of victory because the people are tired of the current struggles we are facing in every sector. APC has failed Nigerians. Things are really bad now that we need to congratulate ourselves for getting to this stage to change the bad leaders despite the insecurity, poor economy, rising unemployment rate, chaotic educational system and more like that. PDP led the country before 2015 and Nigerians can testify that there were policies that made life easier for everyone. I agree that the global market is affecting inflation rate, but the government has not been proactive with policies that will favour the people.

29 years after June 12 elections, how will you describe Nigerian democracy?

I will say it is slow progress and we need to believe in the democratic system because it gives every Nigerian a voice to have a say in electing leaders who will direct the affairs of the country. I need to reiterate my message of hope because Nigeria will get better with you and I getting involved in the political process with our voter’s cards.

You are aspiring to represent Ogun Central at the Senate, what are your plans for the people and how do you hope to be victorious as the state appears to be controlled by the APC?

In addition to the effective representation I’m aspiring to give my people at the red chamber of the National Assembly, we must reduce the level of hunger to the barest minimum and I have plans to make this happen with strategic plans for the young and elderly ones. APC is the incumbent and we know we need to do a lot of work to get a sweet victory in 2023. We, as PDP, cannot afford to lose and we will deliver to help our people.

What are your views about restructuring and true federalism?

We need true federalism in Nigeria, at the moment, nothing is working. I believe the states need greater autonomy to handle their challenges because the federal government is overstretched to handle some things. There is too much power at the centre which sincerely, should be devolved for states and local governments to play a role, take for instance, our current security challenges. Ogun State, for example, if Local Governments are being given their resources there won’t be any need for a LG chairman to wait for the Governor before fixing local roads within a community and some other local issues.

The issue of insecurity is a source of worry to the nation, how can we tackle this?

It is sad we can’t sleep with our two eyes closed, nowhere is safe again.

How did the government track Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho for arrest that they can’t track terrorists, bandits, kidnappers who kill Nigerians daily?

Although security agencies are doing their best, the government can make the work easier for them with policies to combat insecurity. State police is an option to consider.

What attracted you to politics and how have you been impacting your constituents?

My people attracted me into politics. I’m a businessman but a few years ago, I was moved to make life better for my people after touring all the wards in my Federal Constituency. I got into politics in 2011 and in 2019, I contested to represent Obafemi-Owode, Abeokuta North and Odeda Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, but internal crisis within Ogun State PDP dashed the aspiration despite winning the primary. The disappointment did not stop me from helping my people and I immediately started a non-government organisation with my wife, Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation to tackle the challenges I saw my people were facing during the consultation tour. Today, by the grace of God, we have commissioned 19 borehole projects across the six Local Government Areas in Ogun Central and each of them came with two water tanks and a generator. Another challenge is the experience market women and men go through to repay loans – there is something they call ‘Gbomu le lantern’, we started a non-interest loan to combat this issue and the foundation has given out loans of #30,000 to over 750 people in Abeokuta North, Obafemi-Owode, Abeokuta South and Odeda LGs, they repay #5,000 every month and we hope to go further than that. By July, we will take the empowerment to Ifo and Ewekoro LGs. In October 2021, we gave out scholarships worth #50,000 each to 60 students (10 from each LG). They were chosen after writing qualifying exams in each LGs. Prior to that, we held summer coaching classes at various centres in August 2021 and we followed it up with a youth football competition. The first edition was in Ifo and Ewekoro LGs, where the winner went home with #350,000 cash and all participating teams that did not make it to the final got #50,000 each without buying forms. We still have a lot of grounds to cover and I’m motivated to keep working to make lives better.

