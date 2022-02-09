PDP will get its bearing before 2023 –Olafeso

‘We must rout APC to rebuild Nigeria’

The immediate past National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Eddy Olafeso, in this interview with ADEWALE MOMOH, speaks on the state of the nation as well as the crisis rocking the party in the South-West

What are your thoughts on the recent amendment to the Electoral Act, which allows political parties to adopt direct or indirect primaries as well as consensus in nominating candidates for elections?

Refining the Electoral Act to accommodate party’s constitution is a clear headed thinking that the parties can choose whatever choice they will have to make but the question is that the issue of consensus must be carefully looked at, so that people don’t take advantage of it again to begin to kick out those, who are not on the same view with them, because if you want to say consensus, it means every party member agreed 100 per cent on an issue or over a candidate.

But is this really possible in politics? Except on rare occasions but no matter good a law is, those who are going to put it to practical use are those who will have to watch out and Nigeria is not a good example of where laws are followed to the letter.

For me, it is a welcome development. All I want is for the Electoral Bill to be signed, so that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) can begin preparation along the line of the new law that is put in place.

Do you still envisage an election in 2023 given the spate of insecurity in the country?

Why are we going to lose an opportunity again to speak or make a choice or do they want to kill this country? How can someone think that election will not come up in 2023, do you prefer chaos, mayhem and violence to election that we can say we pick this to drop this? No, our country must continue and we must continue to look at how best we can live together.

So, I am of the opinion that whoever is suggesting that there shouldn’t be elections in 2023 wants to promote anarchy and that is not what we are angling for now.

But those pushing for that are making reference to the security situation in the northern part of the country…

There were election in 2015; there were elections in 2019, so there will be elections in 2023. Part of the reasons for insecurity is because we are yet to get good leadership to lead this country but I believe that it shouldn’t be the reason why there won’t be elections in 2023.

It’s still a long way to go, we can still rally and ensure that the country is safer than it is today. Unless we have given up on our country; that we cannot improve on where we are today, that’s when somebody would say there shouldn’t be elections in 2023.

So, how ready is your party for the 2023 general election?

For me, there is still a lot of work to be done by both sides. As we have our own challenges, so do the APC, but I know overtime, PDP will overcome all its challenges.

By the time the matter at the Supreme Court is over, it will lay to rest the seeming injustice in the system that led to the removal of Prince Uche Secondus as national chairman, and we all have to find a way to unite the party and prepare ourselves for the 2023 elections.

We will do the best we can and the beauty of this is that our structures are still in existence. All we need to do is to pull up and get ready to mobilise our people to continue to find way through which we can find better leadership for Nigeria.

The APC has failed woefully in the last six or seven years, so what we need is to rout them out and begin afresh with a new deal with the Nigerian people. CONTINUE ON PAGE 10

How is your party preparing for the upcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states?

Do you think PDP is ready to oust the ruling APC government in the two states? Like I said earlier, there are challenges even in those states but we must appeal to our people that the people matter most.

The ordinary man on the street matter most in our future ambition and we have to appeal to all our leaders in the two states that the earlier they come together and continue to work together for success they will be surprised that they find themselves in the cold after the elections.

So, we still have a lot of work to do in those two states to be able to win. I cannot lie to myself that we are already on our voyage to victory when there are lots of issues in those states.

INEC recently said there are more Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) with the commission, and that people are not collecting their cards and we are close to the election year. What’s the implication of this?

The experience of the past is the reason why people are not showing enthusiasm. Will their votes count again or have they been able to put people in government that are really sensitive to the needs of the people?

We have a government like we don’t have a government. We still have all these vices trailing us, kidnappings, violence, banditry and the people are tired of all these.

The citizens are tired of voting and not seeing the effect of good governance in their lives. I think it’s a major issue and it’s good that INEC is crying out.

So, I think the government must do something and all of us must do something to encourage people to collect their PVC in readiness to vote those who they want to vote for and vote out those they have considered useless in advancing the course of development for the country.

The PDP in Ondo State is still enmeshed in crisis as there is still division within the party. What is the current leadership doing to bring aggrieved members together?

For once and over a year, I’ve started attending meetings and I’ve been able to speak with virtually everybody out there, who has been in trenches against each other. For me, like I’ve expressed in many fora, what is important is for us to be united.

For some time, the party seems to be silent because we are fighting against each other. They fought me but I just discovered that it’s not that important, the past is gone and what is important is the future and if we want to win, we must start the work today.

We must do everything possible to make sure that we rally our people and fight to dislodge the APC government that has performed woefully. It is not fighting ourselves that will bring victory, it is uniting and we are lucky we have the former governor return with his followers.

The more the merrier and we must do everything possible to welcome everybody, while everybody we are welcoming must equally play by the rules, must show fairness, must play according to the constitution of the party, so that we can find the way through which we can take power again.

It’s been long for us, especially some of us from the old PDP, we left offices in 2009 and we are yet to return. Even Labour Party has been out for six years, so our people are really desirous to bring in a new thinking, a new vision to the government of Ondo State and that’s exactly what we intend to do.

But some of your members are kicking against the return of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko and his followers…

I want to tell you that we have laid that to rest, there were just misgivings and we have laid that to rest. I maintain that there is no need for us to be fighting over positions but to face squarely the issue of mobilization by encouraging people to join the party and it is the responsibility of everybody.

We must do everything to ensure that we encourage people to come together and defeat the APC in the 2023 and 2025 elections.

How would rate the present administration in the state?

We are not paying salaries; there are various allegations of misappropriation, allegations of people cornering the resources of the state.

So, I don’t think we are moving in the right direction, our resources are not being harnessed; the government is just waiting for allocation from Abuja. If the APC government is thinking straight, there are lots of things it can do to generate funds and continue to develop the state.

There is so much gap between the peoples’ expectations and the government’s performance delivery. We can’t say we are moving towards the right direction, there are lots of things to be done so that people can enjoy the dividends of democracy.

What is the PDP in the South-West doing in terms of strategies ahead of the 2023 elections because it is deafening silence less than a year to the polls?

We don’t really know what they are doing. They have never called for a meeting. The South-West PDP today cannot be compared to when I was in office.

There is no direction, it is rudderless and I wonder how that will encourage and provide the opportunity for us to do well in the 2023 elections if the year preceding the general election is the way it is.

The year is new but we hope before long they will be able to come out and tell us exactly what they intend to do to unify the PDP in the zone because the party is fractured.

What is responsible for this fracture?

Attitude and brigandage that visited not only the South-West congress but the national convention, where some of us were needlessly blocked from contesting!

I say this with every sense of responsibility; what was done was nothing in consonance with the party’s constitution and it is unfortunate that it happened. For us, we are willing to unite and to work for the party but the leadership of the party must try to make the first move.

They are not doing anything; all we hear is intrigues here and there. By now, the South-West must be committed and concerned about the outcome of the forthcoming Ekiti and Osun States governorship elections.

They must be at the forefront, calling attention to everything, doing everything to unite members but have you heard from them? Nothing!

This is because even the national convention that is being celebrated is just a capture of power by a few people, who assume that once power is captured, they can have everything. How do you unite people by not playing to the letters of the constitution?

Don’t you envisage another setback for the party if the verdict of the Supreme Court favours Secondus?

We did not create that scenario, those who did not follow the letters of the constitution created that scenario. Secondus did not take anybody to the court, there was a perpetual injunction against him for no just cause and nobody ever considered section 57 (7) of the PDP constitution before that decision was taken.

So we cannot blame Secondus seeking for a redress from the Supreme Court to clear his name from all the allegations that he was never allowed to defend.

Can there be an out-of-court settlement to move the party forward?

If you really wanted to deny Secondus his own right and you want to get away with it, do you expect that he will just sit down and do nothing about it, it cannot be like that. These are part of the challenges that the party would have, but for some of us, we will continue to work for unity of the party.

For me, none of this is as important as security and power for the benefit of the Nigerian people as well as bringing Nigerians out of this precipice. It is so tragic that our debt profile has risen, inflation has gone beyond the roof, they are contemplating raising price petrol to N302, so where will the common man be?

We need to be united to fight the APC. Between 1998 and 2004, the price oil under President Olusegun Obasanjo was less than $36, yet he was able to pay over $40 billion of the Paris debt; we are able to move ahead in various directions and the nation was moving on.

But these people came and said PDP destroyed Nigeria. Between 1994 and 1998, under General Sani Abacha, Nigeria was a pariah nation. After the execution of Ken Saro Wiwa, there was no nation, the Commonwealth decided that Nigeria should be suspended, there was nothing going on but PDP came and rectified the situation.

We can still come back to do all these and that’s why I am appealing to our leaders in PDP, that the earlier will begin to embrace equity and fairness, the earlier we begin to correct in terms of applying the constitution of the party, the better for all of us.

This brigandage, arrogant, raw and naked exhibition of power cannot lead us anywhere, we must learn from experience and do the right thing for Nigerian people.

