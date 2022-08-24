PDP will resolve its issues internally –Sekibo

Senator George Sekibo represents Rivers East Senatorial District at the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he speaks on approval of financial aid for Niger Republic by President Muhammadu Buhari, security challenges and post-primary elections crisis rocking the PDP, among other issues

President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved over N1 billion for purchase of vehicles for Niger Republic without the approval of the National Assembly. Is this not an offence that requires sanction by the parliament?

To respond to your question, I want you to know that just like America has power to give aides to other countries of the world, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria also has power to give aides to other countries.

The only mistake that was made was that it was not subjected to Senate approval, and that the President did not bring it for that approval to be made. It is not as if it is wrong but it was not approved by the Senate. Remember, when we hear that America gave grant to this place or that place, we clap hands.

Likewise, we do give aides and grants to countries we are better than or who need such support. Now, if we don’t give support to them and the crisis in Niger becomes too turbulent, it can spill over to Nigeria. So, there is nothing actually wrong in supporting them.

But such a thing, I don’t think that it needs presidential approval alone, it also needs the approval of the National Assembly. I don’t see what is wrong in it; N1.145 billion is not what is disturbing Nigeria.

Legally speaking, did the President breach the constitution, and what is the consequence of such breach?

Yes, that’s what I am saying and that is so because he did not seek the approval of the National Assembly. That notwithstanding, what am saying is that there is nothing wrong with Nigeria supporting her neighbours.

Assuming there is no crisis in Nigeria but there is a major crisis in Niger or Chad, if you don’t support to quell it or support the government of the affected country, it will spill over to Nigeria. If there is banditry in the neighbouring countries, it will spill over to Nigeria. So, if there is a way Nigeria can help those countries when they are facing crisis, there is nothing wrong because such support is also in our own interest.

Is there anything President Buhari can do to correct that the National Assembly resumes in September? It is already late to be corrected. How will you approve what has been spent already?

Maybe, he may inform the National Assembly that he spent the money. The National Assembly may give a query on it and leave it there.

Opposition senators and some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) gave President Buhari six weeks ultimatum to end terrorism in the country or face impeachment. Has there been any improvement in the security situation in the country since then?

There is a bit calm in terms of insecurity after our meeting with the heads of security agencies but the problem we have now is the problem of fake news carriers on social media. Few days ago, commercial motorcyclists protested along the Airport road, Abuja but some people said they were bandits.

Sometimes, when they see two young men fighting on the street, they say they are bandits. It is just fear and propagation of false reports by the press. It may not necessarily be the press but social media users.

They take photographs of what happened three years ago and say it is just happening right now. And some of these things are not true, so they are raising unnecessary tension among Nigerians, especially Abuja residents.

But I can tell you for sure that after the meeting we had with the security chiefs, there is a little calm. If they sustain it like this till we resume, then what are we looking for. We said that if he doesn’t handle the security situation, we will impeach him, is it not so?

But if the security situation is handled appropriately, there will be no need for that. The security chiefs assured us of their commitment to tackle the situation. So, let us watch them.

You lamented that fake news has become a big problem in the country, how do you think that this problem should be tackled?

Honestly, I don’t really know. When we first brought a bill to the Senate, which sought to address the problem, what did you people in the media industry do?

The industry rose up against the proposal and in fact, other Nigerians also joined the media to fight against it and insisted that such law should not be enacted. Now, that is what is hunting and hurting us as a nation.

So, it is left for all of us to decide on the appropriate step to take in addressing the problem of fake news because the way these things are flying everywhere, it’s very difficult to handle. People are just putting tension in the system, which is not good.

The other day, we were passing through the Central Area; they came up with the fake news that bandits have blocked the road. You could see how people were dropping their vehicles by the roadside and running back, and yet it was not true. Fake news is also very dangerous to people’s health because when people keep hearing negative news which is not even true, it affects their health. Such negative news can cause their blood pressure to rise.

Your party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is the main opposition party in Nigeria, appears to be in crisis since after the presidential primary election. What is actually happening to the party?

Please, don’t go there; the PDP is not in crisis. The party is not shaking as you are claiming. We are okay, and if there is anything happening to the party, which made you to say that the party is shaking, everything will be sorted out. So, leave us alone to do our things. It is our internal problem and it will be resolved internally.

Talking about insecurity in the country, would you say that the security agencies are well funded to tackle the security challenges of the moment?

Funding is relative. No country in the world is able to fund all her security needs. Countries fund security with what they have. Nigeria is funding her security agencies with what is available; we cannot fund them with what we don’t have. Look at our budget for instance, it is difficult to get all the needed funds to implement the budget but the security budget is being implemented.

There are other subheads that are not being implemented properly but the security budget is being implemented. So, let us not be thinking and talking about negative news always; let us talk about positive news.

People are always asking negative questions, why is that they don’t ask good or positive questions.

Members of the National Assembly are calling for a review of the 2022 Electoral Act, saying that it empowered state governors to manipulate the electoral process in their favour. Is it not too early for such agitation to come up against the Act by its authors?

What they are talking about is party officials and other elected public servants participating in the congresses and party primary elections. What they are saying is that congresses are not fair enough. We even shot ourselves in the foot by amending the Act and forgetting that area. Therefore, there is a reason to amend that clause even though the President may not sign it.

But the only way to get that section approved is to upturn his veto if he refuses to sign it into law.

Don’t you think that upturning President’s veto is almost an impossible task because of ethno-religious considerations by lawmakers?

It is not difficult; I think it is a matter of interest.

If what you bring to the floor is against my interest, I will not join you or support you. It is not because of regional or religious interest. After all, if we amend this one now, are senators from the North not going to benefit from it? Of course, they will benefit.

So, it is not a regional matter. It is rather a matter of interest and the way we think. It is about the way we perceive things or issues and the way we think. If we amend it now; it will be beneficial to all the legislators, governors and even the President himself.

The President should not go to the national convention and just sit down there without voting. He should vote. He should give his presidential vote to somebody.

So, I think the section should be amended.

It was also observed that after the primaries, this Ninth Senate recorded the highest turnover of lawmakers since 1999. Is this not inimical to the growth and development of the legislative arm and democracy in general?

I don’t want to comment on that.

You Nigerians, when it is a good or positive thing, you cannot preach but if it is a bad thing, you will preach. For something like this, you will preach and tell people about the negative implications it has on the well-being of democracy and indeed Nigerians, you cannot preach it to Nigerians.

What do you want the media to preach to the Nigerian people? Am I the one to tell you?

You are the people doing turn by turn. It is the turn of this one, it is the turn of that one. In the National Assembly, the individuals keep the institutional memory. In the executive, it is a different ball game. The files are there and the bureaucracy is there.

If the President leaves, the Minister of Works leaves, the Permanent Secretary is there, the directors are there and will guide the next person that will come. They will also from the file build capacity. But in the legislature, the man, that is the lawmaker himself is the institutional memory. If I am leaving the legislature, nobody takes my effects, nobody takes my files. I go with them.

The way I think and do things is not the way the person, who will come after me will do because we are two different individuals with different thinking pattern, ideologies and priorities. It is rotational arrangement that gives room for the turnover you are talking about, and we all pay for it as a nation.

