PDP wins all seats in Bauchi council polls

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi has won all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in Saturday’s council polls in the state. Chairman, Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC), Alhaji Dahiru Tata, announced this yesterday in Bauchi while issuing Certificates of Return to the newly elected chairmen. “The election has been largely successful and peaceful and PDP won all the 20 local government chairmanship and the 323 councillorship posts in the state.

“The results are as officially declared by Returning Officers at the various levels as I am only here to issue certificates to the winners,” he said. The chairmen elect conincluded; Yusuf Garba, Mohammed Baba-Ma’aji, Illiya Habila, Waziri Ayuba and Mahmood Bello for Alkaleri, Bauchi, Bogoro, Dambam and Darazo Councils. Also elected were Muhammed Suleiman, Babayo Kasuwa, Dayiabu Kariya, Mohammed Saleh and Abdullahi Maigari for Dass, Gamawa, Ganjuwa, Gaide and Itas Gadau Councils. Abdullahi Kuda, Garba Musa, Abubakar Misau, Mamuda Hassan and Mahmud Abba emerged winners in Katagum, Kirfi, Misau, Ningi and Shira Councils. Others still were Daniel Danjuma, Adamu Danyaro, Adamu Mohammed, Yahuza Abdulkadir and Samaila Jarma for Tafawa Balewa, Toro, Warji, Zaki and Jama’are Councils.

