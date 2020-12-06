PDP wins Cross River Assembly by-election

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs. Maria Akwaji, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s bye-election for Obudu State Constituency of Cross River State, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The INEC Returning Officer of the election, Prof. Abel Ezeoha, announced the results on Sunday after the collation of votes cast during the polls.

Ezeoha said the PDP candidate scored 32,166 votes to defeat other contestants, while her closest rival in the election, Mr. Godwin Agbor of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 3,546 votes.

“Having satisfied, scored the highest votes cast, I hereby declare Maria Akwaji of the Peoples Democratic Party elected for the Obudu State House of Assembly by-election,” said the returning officer.

The returning officer said 36,619 votes were cast out of which 505 were invalid.

