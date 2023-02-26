2023 Elections Politics

PDP Wins Ife, Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Fed Constituency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the lawmaker representing Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, and Ejigbo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly as the winner of the House of Representatives election conducted on Saturday, February 25.

Bamidele Salam emerged victorious after defeating Mr Atanda Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in what turned out to be a landmark in the electoral victory of the PDP in Osun State.

Announcing the outcome of the election in Ede on Sunday, the INEC Federal Constituency Returning Officer, Dr Muritala Monsuru of the Department of History, University of Ibadan, said Salam of the PDP polled 64,236 votes to defeat Atanda Bello of the APC who polled 35,444 votes.

The breakdown of the result also saw Salam defeating Atanda in all four local governments making up the federal constituency with a margin of 28,792 votes.

The victory margin is arguably the widest in all the nine federal constituencies in the state.

In his immediate reaction after the official declaration of the result, Salam expressed gratitude to Almighty God, the Governor of Osun Ademola Adeleke, the Adeleke political dynasty and indeed the good people of the Federal Constituency for the renewed trust and confidence reposed in him through his re-election and especially, the overwhelming victory.

He assured the people of his readiness to rededicate himself to the cause of his engagement as a lawmaker and representative of the people of the federal constituency.

However, the current member representing Ife Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Taofeek Ajilesoro, has been returned elected.

The INEC’s collation officer for the Federal Constituency, Prof Abdulfatai Makinde, declared the result at Oluorogbo Middle School 1, Ile-Ife, on Sunday,

According to him, the PDP candidate got 53,078 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Kayode Adereti, who polled 51,051 votes.

