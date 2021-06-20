PDP wins Kaduna assembly seat in bye-election

Usman Baba, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, has won the bye-election for Sabo Gari constituency in the Kaduna state house of assembly.

According to NAN, Mohammed-Nuruddin Musa, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer, declared Baba as the winner of the poll in Zaria on Saturday.

Musa said the PDP candidate won the poll after securing 9,113 votes.

The returning officer said Musa Musa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came in second after he polled 7,404 votes.

Anas Abdullahi of the ADC had 62 votes, Chindo Ibrahim of ADP, 61 votes, while Musa Halilu of PRP secured 305 votes, he said.

The news agency said the seat was declared vacant by the Speaker in April after Aminu Shagali, lawmaker representing the constituency, failed to participate in legislative activities for more than 360 days.

