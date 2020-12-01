PDP withdraws from LG elections in Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano has decided to withdraw from the forthcoming local government elections taking place in January 2021.

This was announced on Tuesday at a press conference by the Chairman PDP Caretaker Committee, Alhaji Danladi Kagara.

He stated that the party is withdrawing from the election due to its lack of confidence and trust in the electoral process under Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The PDP declared that the January LG election will be reminiscent of the 2019 election where Ganduje manipulated the election processes and influenced court verdicts to return to power.

“Our party PDP remembers the conduct of the Ganduje-led administration during the 2019 general elections; have carefully studied the process and come to the conclusion that the APC-led government has grossly undermined the independence of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) and therefore it lacks the moral impetus to superetend any elections.

“The PDP and indeed the people of Kano cannot forget how Governor Ganduje and the APC, in connivance with electoral officials, used hoodlums and political thugs as well as security agents to intimidate voters and disenfranchise the populace during the 2019 general elections that fraudulently brought the Ganduje administration into office by also manipulating the judiciary.

“Furthermore, the conduct of the Ganduje administration in the buildup to the January local government election and how the APC members have turned the electoral process into a do-or-die affair.

“How can a government that manipulates and subverts its own party constitution just to impose preferred candidates in its primary be able to conduct a a free and fair general election that will treat the opposition parties fairly?” he said.

