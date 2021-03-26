News

PDP won’t yield to intimidation by ruling party in Ebonyi – Chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the member representing Ezza South State Constituency in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Chris Usolor, yesterday said that the party would never succumb to intimidation of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The PDP disclosed this in a statement issued by the party at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting held yesterday in Abakaliki, the state capital, which noted that members of the opposition PDP had resolved to remain united and committed to promoting good governance through vibrant and credible opposition. Usulor, who signed the statement, alleged that members of the party, especially serving members of both state and National Assembly were being harassed and victimised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. The statement, however, hinted that the eight serving state lawmakers, who did not defect with Governor Dave Umahi, would continue to remain loyal and committed members of the PDP

