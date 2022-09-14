PDP working to resolve its crisis –Olafeso

Dr Eddy Olafeso is a former Vice Chairman (South-West) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview monitored on Channels Television, he speaks on recently-held National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, the vote of confidence passed in the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and moves by the party to win back Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State into its fold, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

A lot of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thought that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of your party would not hold but it took place; how were you able to convince people to allow the meeting to hold?

What I saw at the meeting was resurgence of hope, commitment and ensuring that we prepare the party for the 2023 general election. The friendship at the party is very infectious and the decision taken provides an opportunity for us to continue to deal with those things that might be challenges for us in the future.

I’m so glad that the party is stronger now and for those pessimists who thought that this crisis is the end of the party, it is a wake-up call that we have to work together to be able to bring our party out of opposition to takeover government and effectively provide a means of livelihood for millions of Nigerian people, who are in despondency today.

The resignation of the chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, was unexpected to many members of your party. Was that done in order to make peace with Governor Nyesom Wike’s camp?

The party has a mechanism to continue to re-evaluate things, to position things, to reposition things and exactly what happened is to ensure that we have that opportunity of looking at certain areas that we can exactly begin to reposition. The new energy that Senator Adolphus Wabara will bring into the party going into 2023 elections is not in doubt and we hope that with this renewed vigour in our party, we will continue to do a lot of things. Let me tell you something; it is an ongoing process. The peace is an ongoing process and it can only be attained by the constant revolution of our position.

Was that done in an attempt to try and appease the Wike camp?

We have to appease ourselves from time to time and evaluate the challenges before us. I think the energy everybody is bringing in is what can redefine the party and Governor Wike is not aggrieved in a way that he wants the party to be destroyed. Believe me, I will not criticize either A or B because as an elder of the party, our desire is to bring everybody together.

If every step we take goes into ensuring that we bring everybody together, so be it. And I’m very confident that sooner or later like I said, these are not crises, they are issues we need to re-evaluate. As a party, our desire is to build an institution that will last and that would be based on criticisms.

So, what Wike is saying is not about individuals but that there must be equity and fairness and if there is equity and fairness, then everybody must be inclusive. And inclusivity is what we are trying to channel everybody to and as far as I’m concerned that is even more critical to the Nigerian people because we need to as quickly as possible, at least, come together to continue to provide alternatives and options for the situation that we have today.

What do you make of Governor Wike’s position that he will continue to fight until the national chairman of the party resigns?

The truth is that everything must be done through a process in recognition of the constitution of the party, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act. There are certain decisions you cannot jump and take because they have to go in line with the constitution.

Even if it is meetings by individuals, it still has to be rectified by the majority of the party at the National Executive Committee (NEC), which is the highest decision-making organ of the party. The NEC must have re-evaluated what is going on with a view to ensure that gradually we get to the destination Governor Wike is clamouring for.

He has his own rights as a governor, a performing governor of the party and the party must be clear in the way certain decisions are taken, so that eventually we don’t infringe on our own guiding principle. For me, what is critical and important at this moment is to ensure that we reassure Nigerians that the drift in governance and the misery the people are going through on a daily basis can be resolved by the election of February 2023.

But you haven’t really reassured those within your party because that is the big question. For a number of Nigerians observing your party, they are wondering how you are going to do it if you haven’t kept the word to members of your party about certain promises that have been made to them…

It has not been possible in history for a party to have a hundred per cent cooperation or agreement on any matter. People will have different opinions but we are talking about convergence and it is coming together gradually. It is not something that you can just snap and it happens because it is human-social interaction, relations and political connectivity.

I’m telling you that we will get there but I want us to focus on the challenges this country is facing today and how all of us can resolve them. That is far very important and that is the reason why I opened by telling you that people were thinking that it will not happen but we are moving every step of the way. At the end of the day, we will get to a convergence between Governor Wike’s position and the position of all members of the party and the NEC will take a decision that will be satisfactory to all parties.

Is that to say that the decision already being taken by the NEC is not satisfactory to everybody?

Of course, as it is with Governor Wike’s comment. Governing a party is a process and Wike has already laid his own demands on the table, the leadership of the party, BoT and National Working Committee (NWC) will still take a look at what is going on while we focus on the critical responsibility of ensuring that we rescue this country from where it is today.

As I said, there is no time we are going to take a decision that everybody will be hundred per cent in agreement. So, we will carry each other along by engagement and constantly talking to one another and ensuring that we leave the door open.

So, I must admonish all of us because this is beyond an individual, it is beyond the party, it is a Nigerian problem. It is a Nigerian situation and we must focus on those critical things than the internal issues in PDP. We must resolve our problem within the confines provided by the constitution of the party in a way that it doesn’t become a public issue and suddenly leads to a division within the rank and file of the party. I think everybody, who is contesting this matter today must recognize the fact that Nigerian people are not satisfied with the situation in the country.

Governor Wike said that the position on the national chairman resigning was made known to three different classes of people. Were the processes you mentioned considered when that comment was made by the national chairman?

The truth is that no matter the decision you take at the National Working Committee level, at the governors’ forum and at every structure of the party, it must come to the NEC for ratification. And the critical part is that unless NEC takes a decision, you cannot on your own decision until they decide where the party is going and that is why we say it is a high decision-making process.

Having taken this confidence vote on the national chairman, what next given that there is still so much discomfort in some quarters?

The NEC will continue to gauge and measure the thermometer of reactions and will continue on its own to regulate itself. And when a decision is taken today, you look at how it impacts and affects the party and at every point in time. There can be a meeting of NEC either to re-evaluate or take further decision on the position. As of the last meeting, the NEC decided that at this time and moment of struggle to rescue and redefine Nigeria, what is critical is for all of us to collectively move on, while certain mechanism which is not supposed to be a public discussion will continue to go on.

At the meeting, we had our presidential candidate and chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum telling the world that even in families there are disagreements but we must in a civilized manner move on to resolve these matters. And we will be stronger and better to be able to focus on what is critical and important in revamping and developing this country. I feel that we all should be modified by what is going on in this country and the level at which we have run down the entire system. That is far more important than going into my new details of how we arrive at our conclusions.

The NEC in its wisdom already took a decision that Ayu will see through this moment and they have given him a vote of confidence and that is it. What I’m appealing to all of us politicians and the people is to allow political parties to take their decisions, so that we can continue to look at what works and what does not work. On our own part, we will continue to engage all our people because they have been an integral part of the development of the party and nobody is going to be left behind. I will really want people to begin to focus on what to do to change this country because that is far more important than any other discussion.

As I said earlier, I cannot say what is right and what is wrong, and that is exactly what we have been doing behind closed doors. Unknown to the media, we have been talking to one another and individuals have been talking to one another. I’m close to all parties in this party and I know full well that the constant concern is to bring everybody together and that is exactly what we are doing.

Even though NEC has taken its decision on Ayu, what is your view that would be the best solution to resolving this crisis between the Rivers State governor and the national chairman of the party?

I’m an individual in this party and a member of the NEC, and the decision taken by NEC will constantly be worked on. But as a person that wants peace, I want all of us to sheathe our sword and think first of those Nigerians, who do not have the kind of privileges we are enjoying today.

