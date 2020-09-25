PDP youths demand peace in C’River

Youths, under the auspices of the Cross River Northern Youths Forum have chided political actors in the area for attempting to distort the existing peace in the district. A communique issued after a meeting of the Forum at the state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, expressed worry over the current situation where a member of the House of Representatives in the area, Hon. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, petitioned the court after the party’s senatorial primaries, held on September 5. According to the communique, the lawmaker should withdraw all matters instituted by him, and any further push in whatever direction pertaining to the September 5 senatorial primaries for the purpose of achieving peace in the Cross River North and victory for the PDP family as he has nothing to lose.

Although, the youths praisedthelawmakerfor“for his doggedness in the quest to redefine representation and politics in district,” they called on him to respect the decision of the party to give formerSUBEBboss, Stephen Odey a chance at the Senate to complete the tenure of late Senator Rose Oko.

The communique reads in part: “The forum commended Hon. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, who they described as one of their own brothers and friends and indefatigable performer for his doggedness in his quest to redefine political representation and the body of politics of the Cross River North.” They, however, calledhim, at this time, to sheath his sword being a peace maker he is being known for. “The forum also noted that the youths, who are the indubitable fulcrum on which electoral victories largely depended, hereby place a solemn request through this platform to him, to withdraw all matters instituted by him, and any further push in whatever direction pertaining to the September 5 primary election for the purpose of achieving peace for the district,” the group said.

