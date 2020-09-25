News

PDP youths demand peace in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

Youths, under the auspices of the Cross River Northern Youths Forum have chided political actors in the area for attempting to distort the existing peace in the district. A communique issued after a meeting of the Forum at the state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, expressed worry over the current situation where a member of the House of Representatives in the area, Hon. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, petitioned the court after the party’s senatorial primaries, held on September 5. According to the communique, the lawmaker should withdraw all matters instituted by him, and any further push in whatever direction pertaining to the September 5 senatorial primaries for the purpose of achieving peace in the Cross River North and victory for the PDP family as he has nothing to lose.

Although, the youths praisedthelawmakerfor“for his doggedness in the quest to redefine representation and politics in district,” they called on him to respect the decision of the party to give formerSUBEBboss, Stephen Odey a chance at the Senate to complete the tenure of late Senator Rose Oko.

The communique reads in part: “The forum commended Hon. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, who they described as one of their own brothers and friends and indefatigable performer for his doggedness in his quest to redefine political representation and the body of politics of the Cross River North.” They, however, calledhim, at this time, to sheath his sword being a peace maker he is being known for. “The forum also noted that the youths, who are the indubitable fulcrum on which electoral victories largely depended, hereby place a solemn request through this platform to him, to withdraw all matters instituted by him, and any further push in whatever direction pertaining to the September 5 primary election for the purpose of achieving peace for the district,” the group said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alleged Fraud: Ex-Benue TSB boss to refund N195.7m

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Immediate past Executive Secretary of the Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB), Dr. Wilfred Uji, is to cough out a whopping N195, 760, 862. 09 being funds he allegedly misappropriated from the cooperative society at the board while in office. Uji is to refund the money to the coffers of the state government. Governor Samuel […]
News Top Stories

Coalition to Buhari: Magu’s removal may hinder graft fight

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A coalition of International and National Civil Society Organisations has written to President Muhammadu Buhari that Friday’s suspension of Ibrahim Magu as the acting chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), may bring setback to the fight against corruption in Nigeria.   In the joint letter, dated July 9 and sent to President Buhari […]
News

Group calls for establishment of export processing zone in Kebbi

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A group, Federation of Agricultural Commodities Association of Nigeria (FACAN) in Kebbi State, has called on the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) to establish an Export Processing Zone (EPZ) for agricultural produce in Kaoje axis of the state to maximise the benefits of Federal Government’s economic diversification drive.   The group said the facility […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: