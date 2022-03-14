News Top Stories

PDP Youths to Nigerians: Use PVC against APC in 2023

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Asaba Comment(0)

A Youth Support Group of the Peoples Democratic Party – the PDP Youth Restoration Organisation (PDPYRO) – has passed a damning verdict on the performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led-government in the past seven years. The group said the avowed change-agents came and took advantage of the vulnerable Nigerians. The National Coordinator of the group, Ambassador Muhammed Barau, supported by his Zonal Coordinator, Mr Joshua Arigi, and the National Media Coordinator, Mr Charles Bassey and three other officers in Asaba yesterday lamented that the country lost its economic glory in 2015 when PDP lost to APC. They were in Asaba for the South-South Youth Leaders’ Summit where over 41 delegates vowed to work for the sustenance of democracy. He said: “To save Nigeria from the current economic hardship, Nigerian youths must get ready to end the total maladministration of APC with their PVCs in 2023. They must say no to politically inflicted pains, hunger, high market prices in Nigeria.” He said the reckless borrowing for non-existing projects and operation-feed-the nation was to take advantage of the poor citizens. He said the political will to restructure, end nepotism and morale decadence in Nigeria lies in the manifesto of PDP. “APC has failed to address the issues confronting the future of Nigeria. The party has plunged the country into an economic quagmire in the last seven years. There is insecurity, unemployment and a gory picture of where Nigerians are being killed. Youths and women in Nigeria should rise to the challenge and vote out the irresponsible party in 2023. Get your PVC to purchase your freedom to guarantee your future,” he said. He lambasted the APC government for deceiving Nigerians with their ‘Traders-Money Scheme’ and turned around to launch the ‘Poorest-of-the Poor- Money’. He hailed Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his Akwa-Ibom counterpart, Emmanuel Udom over their youth empowerment programmes. “Don’t be deceived again. Don’t allow yourself to be used as thugs. Don’t allow them to use you to buy votes to perpetuate poverty in Nigeria,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Reps approve Buhari’s $16.230bn, $1.020bn loan requests

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The House of Representatives yesterday approved the $16.230 billion and $1.020 billion for 2018- 2020 external borrowing plan as requested by President Muhammadu Buhari.   The House acceded to the request during the consideration of the ‘Request for a concurrent approval of donor fund projects under the Federal Government Proposed 2018-2020 External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan […]
News Top Stories

NCDC: 138 NYSC members test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

FG to impose 6-month travel ban on 300 defaulters     The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that 138 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) had so far tested positive to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Director General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said this at the briefing of Presidential Task […]
News

Reps Minority Caucus: Buhari’s speech at UNGA didn’t reflect Nigeria’s current realities

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives says the speech delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari at the 76th session of the United Nations general assembly (UNGA) in New York, didn’t reflect the country’s current realities. Buhari, who addressed world leaders at the general debate on Friday, expressed concern over illicit arms trade, called for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica