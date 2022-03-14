PDP Youths to Nigerians: Use PVC against APC in 2023

A Youth Support Group of the Peoples Democratic Party – the PDP Youth Restoration Organisation (PDPYRO) – has passed a damning verdict on the performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led-government in the past seven years. The group said the avowed change-agents came and took advantage of the vulnerable Nigerians. The National Coordinator of the group, Ambassador Muhammed Barau, supported by his Zonal Coordinator, Mr Joshua Arigi, and the National Media Coordinator, Mr Charles Bassey and three other officers in Asaba yesterday lamented that the country lost its economic glory in 2015 when PDP lost to APC. They were in Asaba for the South-South Youth Leaders’ Summit where over 41 delegates vowed to work for the sustenance of democracy. He said: “To save Nigeria from the current economic hardship, Nigerian youths must get ready to end the total maladministration of APC with their PVCs in 2023. They must say no to politically inflicted pains, hunger, high market prices in Nigeria.” He said the reckless borrowing for non-existing projects and operation-feed-the nation was to take advantage of the poor citizens. He said the political will to restructure, end nepotism and morale decadence in Nigeria lies in the manifesto of PDP. “APC has failed to address the issues confronting the future of Nigeria. The party has plunged the country into an economic quagmire in the last seven years. There is insecurity, unemployment and a gory picture of where Nigerians are being killed. Youths and women in Nigeria should rise to the challenge and vote out the irresponsible party in 2023. Get your PVC to purchase your freedom to guarantee your future,” he said. He lambasted the APC government for deceiving Nigerians with their ‘Traders-Money Scheme’ and turned around to launch the ‘Poorest-of-the Poor- Money’. He hailed Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his Akwa-Ibom counterpart, Emmanuel Udom over their youth empowerment programmes. “Don’t be deceived again. Don’t allow yourself to be used as thugs. Don’t allow them to use you to buy votes to perpetuate poverty in Nigeria,” he added.

