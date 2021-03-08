News

PDP: Zonal congresses, testimony of internal democracy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the peace and harmony that characterised the conduct of its zonal congresses in the North-East and South-East geopolitical zones over the weekend, was a testimony of its internal democracy.

 

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the peaceful conduct of the congresses was a sharp contrast to that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he claimed was “always enmeshed in selfish contestations, lust for power, bloody clashes, killings and overheating of our national polity.”

 

PDP added that the harmony showed that the party wad “one indivisible family,” attributing it to the fact that PDP was “a direct product of our all-inclusive system, strict adherence to the principle of internal democracy as well as putting the welfare of the people first and above personal interests.

 

“Such disposition, which is completely lacking in the APC, is the only way to restore good governance and return our dear nation to the path of peace, unity, national cohesion and economic prosperity.

 

“Our party therefore congratulates and commends our members in the South-East and North-East, particularly the new entrants, for the successful conduct of the exercises and urged all members of the party across the country to continue to work together as the nation looks forward to our great party for direction and solution at this critical time.”

