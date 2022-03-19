News

PDP zoning committee set-up to unite Nigeria – Ologunagba

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI Comment(0)

The Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Debo Ologunagba, has said that the party’s zoning committee was set-up to unite country, and that the nomination fees for presidential and governorship aspirants in the party were based on the current reality and to get the best candidates for the offices.

Recall that the PDP recently set up a 37-member committee to determine suitable zoning formula for all elective offices, particularly the Presidency, Senate Presidency and House of Representatives Speakership. Speaking on Friday as a guest on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show,’ monitored by Saturday Telegraph, Olugunagba said that the party would allow the conversation on zoning to take place among the committee members. “It is premature to determine what will happen in the committee. Our party always gives its committees free hands to operate based on what is consistent with our constitution and that is in the interest of the unity of our country, particularly at this time, when this country needs so much unity based on what the APC has done in destabilizing our unity and destabilizing what we have achieved as a people.

“It is wise and instructive that we should wait for the recommendation of the committee and the NEC would consider the recommendation considering what have been raised in the recommendation and then move forward based on what we have done,” he said. On the N40million nomination fees for the party’s presidential aspirants and N20million nomination fees for governorship aspirants, Ologunagba said that despite the fact the fees sounded like a lot of money, they are not so much with regards to all the challenges involved in the process. He explained that as a party, the PDP is conscious of the fact that the best is needed in the system, saying that there must be a mentoring process in a political party for the party to have a culture for the country. According to him, as a party, the PDP recognised the “Not Too Young to Run” law and is conscious of taking a deliberate action to ensure that the young people can participate in its electoral process. “Indeed we have the possibility of being mentored so that we can have a culture in this country. We have said so much about that. We reduced the amount of money paid by young people between the ages of 25 and 30 by 50% and I think that is revolutionary in terms of political inclusion and participation by young people. You will recall that women have free forms from the PDP and we are going to ensure that the woman have inclusiveness. “For the position of Governor, we put it at N21 million and for the presidential aspirants, we made it N35 million for the form and N5 million for expression of interest based on the extent of jobs we have to do,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG pledges to reposition DisCos for effective service delivery

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government says the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) will soon be repositioned for effective service delivery. The Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba, made this known while speaking with journalists after inspecting facilities at the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Thursday in Abuja, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). According […]
News Top Stories

Ganduje/Kwankwaso finally reconcile

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Ex Kano gov moves to APC Former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and present Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State might have agreed to sheath their swords as the duo met in Abuja in a reconciliation meeting said to have been presided over by two Governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC). The meeting, which […]
News

Military: Boko Haram moving sophisticated weapons to N’West

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…says 104 suspected bandits killed in one week The military has noted the possible movement of suspected terrorist elements from the North East theatre of operation, to the North West, with sophisticated weapons. The weapons, it noted, were being used by suspected kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements, to terrorise residents of the area. Coordinator, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica