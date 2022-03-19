PDP zoning committee set-up to unite Nigeria – Ologunagba

The Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Debo Ologunagba, has said that the party’s zoning committee was set-up to unite country, and that the nomination fees for presidential and governorship aspirants in the party were based on the current reality and to get the best candidates for the offices.

Recall that the PDP recently set up a 37-member committee to determine suitable zoning formula for all elective offices, particularly the Presidency, Senate Presidency and House of Representatives Speakership. Speaking on Friday as a guest on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show,’ monitored by Saturday Telegraph, Olugunagba said that the party would allow the conversation on zoning to take place among the committee members. “It is premature to determine what will happen in the committee. Our party always gives its committees free hands to operate based on what is consistent with our constitution and that is in the interest of the unity of our country, particularly at this time, when this country needs so much unity based on what the APC has done in destabilizing our unity and destabilizing what we have achieved as a people.

“It is wise and instructive that we should wait for the recommendation of the committee and the NEC would consider the recommendation considering what have been raised in the recommendation and then move forward based on what we have done,” he said. On the N40million nomination fees for the party’s presidential aspirants and N20million nomination fees for governorship aspirants, Ologunagba said that despite the fact the fees sounded like a lot of money, they are not so much with regards to all the challenges involved in the process. He explained that as a party, the PDP is conscious of the fact that the best is needed in the system, saying that there must be a mentoring process in a political party for the party to have a culture for the country. According to him, as a party, the PDP recognised the “Not Too Young to Run” law and is conscious of taking a deliberate action to ensure that the young people can participate in its electoral process. “Indeed we have the possibility of being mentored so that we can have a culture in this country. We have said so much about that. We reduced the amount of money paid by young people between the ages of 25 and 30 by 50% and I think that is revolutionary in terms of political inclusion and participation by young people. You will recall that women have free forms from the PDP and we are going to ensure that the woman have inclusiveness. “For the position of Governor, we put it at N21 million and for the presidential aspirants, we made it N35 million for the form and N5 million for expression of interest based on the extent of jobs we have to do,” he said.

