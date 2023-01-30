PDP’ll end banditry, reconstruct Bakalori Dam, Atiku says in Zamfara

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said a PDP-led Federal Government will end banditry in Zamfara State.

Atiku, who was in Gusau on Monday for a campaign rally, also promised to reconstruct the Bakalori Dam to aid irrigation farming in the state.

He noted that apart from Borno and Yobe states, Zamfara State has paid dearly for the spate of insecurity in the country, which he blamed on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

“They brought insecurity, poverty, and disunity; our youth are not going to school because teachers are not paid in secondary and tertiary institutions.

“With your vote you will expunge them. I promise to restore peace and security in Nigeria. I have done it in the past (and) I see no reason why with your support and backing, by the grace of God, there won’t be peace in Nigeria,” the PDP candidate asserted.

He promised to work with the state government to revitalise the closed down textile companies, adding that businessmen would be supported with capital to open and go into textile production for job generation.

