PDP’ll ensure Lagos works for Lagosians –Amode

Hakeem Amode is the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the party’s chances in the gubernatorial election and why Lagosians should consider PDP, among other issues

What informed your recent allegation that Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is trying to manipulate and intimidate voters in the state?

It is as a result of feedback from our wards and local governments, which shows that the APC in Lagos State is asking voters to bring voters cards and they are making photocopies of them. It is like our people still do not understand why they don’t have to sell their votes to anyone including PDP. It is their right and franchise and we will not allow the APC to do this in Lagos State.

It is not right because it is illegal and amounts to fraud and that was why we called the attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who has promised Nigerians that he is going to give us free and fair elections.

So, if his party is doing this at the state level, it is for us to call attention to the generality of Nigerians and Lagosians to see what APC is doing in Lagos State. And going further than that, you will notice that most commercial buses that you see on our streets today have stickers of APC. Now, if you are an independent person who doesn’t want to put that sticker on your vehicle, you will not be allowed to work in the garage. These are not right because in a democracy, people should be allowed to make political decisions. It is illegal and that is why we have to cry out to Nigerians and to the leadership of Nigeria to note what APC doing.

Your governorship candidate has been campaigning across wards in the state, what feedback are you getting from the people at the grassroots?

It is interesting that people were given the opportunity to engage the candidate of our party knowing fully that he is a young man who is full of energy, and who is ready to talk to Lagosians one-on-one. As of today, we have toured 160 wards out of 245 wards in Lagos State. One of the feedbacks is that people are happy to see Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor for the first time. It gave them the opportunity to interact with the governorship candidate and they know the kind of person that they are dealing with. Secondly, it gives our governorship candidate the opportunity to see the state in which the people of Lagos are living. So, it gave him the opportunity to know the hinterlands, riverine areas and every local government and ward in Lagos State. It also gave him the opportunity to know the state of the infrastructure, so that when he gets to office, he will be able to fix them. The feedback has been wonderful; we have people in some local governments and wards telling us that for about 17 years, there has never been electricity in their areas. Some told us that there is no primary healthcare facility in their domain. In some areas, residents told us that they have never seen any candidate come to visit them. So, they were happy to see Jandor and all of them said they are ready to ensure that he becomes the next governor, especially for the fact that he feels that they are important and visited them, they will reciprocate by giving PDP their our votes. So, the response from Lagosians is wonderful and we are happy with the way it is going.

Despite the popularity of your candidate and the successes recorded so far in his campaign, some people are still concerned about his chances of winning the election. Are you not worried about this?

We are not worried because we know that in the past APC has been rigging elections in Lagos State. The records are there because Lagosians always cry out after every election. But this time around with the introduction of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), we are sure that things are going to be different because we have seen it happen in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states where the BVAS has worked. We are now begging INEC to ensure that the same thing they did in off-season governorship elections is done during the general election. We are sure that we will come out victorious if the BVAS works correctly and the new electoral law as amended is followed to the letter. So, we are not worried about the APC because APC will always be APC but we will stand our ground and not be intimated. We will stay focused and ensure victory is ours at the end of the day.

How prepared is the party in the state for the governorship election?

We know APC’s trade and we know what they are capable of doing. First, we have identified all the flash points across the state and we have written to the Inspector General of Police and we have ensured that the security agencies in the state are all aware of these. Under the ambit of the law, the PDP in Lagos will do what it ought to do to secure its votes and Lagosians this time know that they cannot be intimated. Lagosians are ready to vote out APC after 24 years in government with little or nothing to show for it. Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and other accrued revenue to the state do not measure up to the kind of development we have in the state today. The question people have been asking the APC in Lagos is: What have you offered us in the past 24 years with the amount of money that has been available?

If PDP wins the governorship election, the concern will be on control of the state House of Assembly; how is the party carrying the House of Assembly candidates along in Jandor’s campaign?

The candidates of the PDP are grassroots politicians known in their domains and in every local government that Jandor visits, he is campaigning five-for-five, which means from the presidency to the Senate, House of Representatives, governorship and House of Assembly. So, we are not only campaigning for Jandor, we are campaigning as a party and in each of the local governments, you will have the House of Assembly and House of Representatives candidates accompanying Jandor to the to the wards. I’m sure you have seen what our senatorial candidate for Lagos West is doing in his campaign and that is to tell you that Lagos West is in lockdown for PDP. That is to show that PDP is not doing the campaign in isolation. We are doing it together and it is five-for-five across Lagos State. So, we are not leaving anybody behind in this campaign. The leadership of the party is also involved. Everybody is working together to ensure victory for PDP from the presidential to the House of Assembly in Lagos State.

For the records, what is Jandor going to do differently if he is elected as governor of the state?

The first thing is that we are coming with a breath of fresh air. Jandor’s educational policy shows that we are going to take the two million out-ofschool children back to school. We may not be able to take them away in one day but we are starting a process through we will take everybody back to school One of his educational policies is that uniforms will be provided, and education will be free and compulsory for primary and secondary school levels. We are going to work with private schools to take in some of these out-ofschool children in return for tax holidays. Uniforms for the student will be sown by tailors in their respective local government areas. It will not be by a contractor from somewhere else. Regarding the transportation system, we are going to improve a lot of things that are being done right now.

We are also going to improve on transportation the water ways. What Lagos State lacks is leadership; Jandor is not going to take approval from one ‘supreme leader’ who is sitting somewhere before he acts. This means that he will be able to do a lot of things because there is no second-hand approval.

On the issue of health, we will ensure that the health system is managed properly. We are not going to have a situation where if you go to general hospitals, you see patients lying on the floor because there is no bad space. We are bringing an automated system that will ensure that no local hospital will transfer you to the general hospital without confirming that there is a bed space.

There will be a dashboard system where a doctor can pick a bed from his own hospital before transferring somebody to the general hospital and we are going to improve on the facilities. We are going to make sure that the system works for everybody and that everybody is adequately taken care of. We are equally going to develop the existing insurance scheme and make it more robust to ensure that everybody is covered.

They have been on the rail project for almost 14 years. You are supposed to build a 27kilometre rail line from Marina to Okokomaiko and you have only done 3kilometres to Mile 2 and celebrating it. You can imagine having been on this 13kilometres for 14 years, you now inaugurate a system and then the facility is not working. So, they are deceiving Lagosians. What is the purpose of inaugurating a facility that is not ready for use? And this is just five stops, Marina, National Theatre, Orile Iganmu, Suru- Alaba and Mile 2. And you have been on it for 14 years, when other countries in Africa are doing 300kilometres in four years. We are still on this and giving excuses everyday like the Fourth- Mainland Bridge. The campaign for Fourth-Mainland Bridge began in 2003 and in 2023, they are still campaigning on it. So, the APC government in Lagos is an elitist government that is for the rich and carters for a minority of Lagosians, which is not supposed to be. A lot of people are suffering because the roads are not there.

You can see the number of industries coming up within the Lekki-Ajah axis, do we have enough infrastructure to service them, the answer is no. They are just deceiving Lagosians and we have the money to develop these infrastructure. Every year, they will tell us that the budget performed 80 to 90 per cent but they never showed us what they used the money for. What PDP is trying to do is to tell Lagosians what we are going to do differently. So, we are asking Lagosians to give us a chance to turn things around so that Lagos will work for Lagosians. That is the purpose of Lagos4Lagos. Let Lagos work for Lagos and everybody that lives here and contributes to the success of Lagos should benefit from it.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...