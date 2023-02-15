PDP’ll form the next government, Atiku boasts

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has boasted that the party will form the next Nigerian government. Atiku who was in Enugu for a campaign rally, urged the people not to be in the minority but aspire to be in the mainstream politics. “The next government is going to be formed by the PDP.

Therefore, as you have always be, be in the mainstream of Nigerian politics because that is the only way that can bring about the prosperity, economic development, the peace and the security you are looking for in this part of the country,” he stated. The PDP candidate who restated his earlier statement that his emergence as president would be a stepping stone to Igbo presidency, “wheth-er an Igboman is from the south-East or South- South,” described the Igbo as “universal ethnic group.” He told the people that he is in the race with an Igbo man as running mate. “I want you to continue supporting the PDP because PDP is Enugu and Enugu is PDP.

“I want to let you know that this country is geared towards electing a PDP government, do not be an exception and do not be a minority,” Atiku advised. PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, told the people that voting PDP will be the beginning of solving Nigeria’s problems. “In the next eleven days Atiku Abubakar will emerge as your next president with Ifeanyi Okowa as his vice presidential candidate. “I want to assure you that immediately after that, the next governor will be Mr Peter Mbah.”

