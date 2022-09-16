News

PDP’ll lose presidential poll if Ayu remains Nat’l Chair –Bode George

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

A former South West zonal chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has said that the party may lose the 2023 presidential election if theethnicandreligioussentiments in the party continue. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Bode George said the party should not expect votes from the southern population if it fails to address the feeling and grievances of ‘alienation’ being presently experienced by the region. According to him, until the party returns to the founding fathers’ principles of unity, with equity, fairness and justice being the pedestal for any political decision, and ensuring broadmindedness to accommodate the concerns of all zones in this country, PDP becomes vulnerable to disaster in the 2023 elections. His words: “In May this year we elected our presidential candidatein thepersonof HE Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, setting aside the principle of rotation as enshrined in the constitution of our party in the interest of peace and unity of our party.

Today, we are ina situationinwhichour national chairman is from the samezoneasourpresidential candidate. “Somepeopleareinsisting that there is nothing wrong with this present arrangement. Some have argued that this happened during Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, where the candidate and the national chairman were from the same zone. “Let the truth be told. There are remarkable differences in the scenario then and now. Then, we had the leader of the party who was then a sitting president from the South and the candidate was from the North.

“In addition, the national chairman, Dr Ahmadu Ali, was then on his way out. Today, we have no sitting president from our party in Aso Villa, so that argument falls flat.” George insisted that because of the need for inclusiveness, oneness and togetherness, it does not make any political sense for the presidential candidate and the national chairman to come from the same zone. “Can we go into the election with Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu, from the same zone, leading our national campaign? This will be an affront, an insult to the electorate and party members from the South.

“Ayu promised openly before the presidential primary in May, to resign: if the presidential candidate emerges from the North. So, why has he refused to honour his words? Why is he reneging? Whatisdrivinghisreluctance not to resign? George noted that what Ayuhassucceededindoing is simply telling PDP members from the South that they are of no importance. “We must, therefore, objectively defend the interest of our party. What can be greaterthanpeace? Itiswhen our party is united, peaceful, focused and organised that we can take the country back from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Human Rights Group applauds Chief of Army Staff over release of female soldier

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre ( SHAC) has commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, over the release of the female soldier detained for accepting the proposal of a corps member at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Yikpata, Kwara. In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Joyce […]
News

208 Nigerians return in last evacuation flight from US

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two hundred and eight Nigerian citizens departed New Jersey for home on Thursday night in the ninth evacuation flight from the U.S. Barring any future change in plan, this is the final repatriation flight organised by the Federal Government for citizens stranded in the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic. It came barely 24 […]
News

Telegraph Award’ll spur me to more positive actions –Prof Adepoju, FRIN DG

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Director-General, Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria,(FRIN), Prof. Adeshola Adepoju, has expressed gratitude to the management of the Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Ltd, Publishers of New Telegraph Newspapers, for selecting him as the newspaper’s Most Outstanding Public Servant of the Year 2021.   In an acceptance letter personally signed by him, the FRIN DG said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica