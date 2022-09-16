PDP’ll lose presidential poll if Ayu remains Nat’l Chair –Bode George

A former South West zonal chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has said that the party may lose the 2023 presidential election if theethnicandreligioussentiments in the party continue. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Bode George said the party should not expect votes from the southern population if it fails to address the feeling and grievances of ‘alienation’ being presently experienced by the region. According to him, until the party returns to the founding fathers’ principles of unity, with equity, fairness and justice being the pedestal for any political decision, and ensuring broadmindedness to accommodate the concerns of all zones in this country, PDP becomes vulnerable to disaster in the 2023 elections. His words: “In May this year we elected our presidential candidatein thepersonof HE Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, setting aside the principle of rotation as enshrined in the constitution of our party in the interest of peace and unity of our party.

Today, we are ina situationinwhichour national chairman is from the samezoneasourpresidential candidate. “Somepeopleareinsisting that there is nothing wrong with this present arrangement. Some have argued that this happened during Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, where the candidate and the national chairman were from the same zone. “Let the truth be told. There are remarkable differences in the scenario then and now. Then, we had the leader of the party who was then a sitting president from the South and the candidate was from the North.

“In addition, the national chairman, Dr Ahmadu Ali, was then on his way out. Today, we have no sitting president from our party in Aso Villa, so that argument falls flat.” George insisted that because of the need for inclusiveness, oneness and togetherness, it does not make any political sense for the presidential candidate and the national chairman to come from the same zone. “Can we go into the election with Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu, from the same zone, leading our national campaign? This will be an affront, an insult to the electorate and party members from the South.

“Ayu promised openly before the presidential primary in May, to resign: if the presidential candidate emerges from the North. So, why has he refused to honour his words? Why is he reneging? Whatisdrivinghisreluctance not to resign? George noted that what Ayuhassucceededindoing is simply telling PDP members from the South that they are of no importance. “We must, therefore, objectively defend the interest of our party. What can be greaterthanpeace? Itiswhen our party is united, peaceful, focused and organised that we can take the country back from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

