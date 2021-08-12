News

PDP’ll not die in Ondo, says Jegede

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, yesterday ruled out the possibility of the death of the party following the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed the election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Rather, Jegede said the party would go back to the drawing board and strategise for the forthcoming general election.

The Supreme Court judgement of last month which favoured Governor Akeredolu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) had demoralised members of the opposition who were optimistic that the verdict would go its way. The ruling party had also extended hands of friendship to the PDP and its candidate. But Jegede, who spoke during the inauguration of a PDP Support Group, Opomulero, said rather than the party being depressed as a result of that judgement, it would spur it to work harder for future elections.

