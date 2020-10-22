PDP’ll pay dearly if it fails to zone 2023 presidency to S’East –Nwifuru

Hon. Francis Nwifuru is the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly. In this interview, he speaks on the rumoured plan by the governor of the state, Dave Umahi and members of the Assembly to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as the 2023 presidency. UCHENNA INYA reports

There have been agitations for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023. What is your take on that?

The unity of our beloved country, Nigeria, has always been hinged on the principles of equity, justice and fairness. It is on such conventional wisdom that the country has striven to grow and develop equally across all the geopolitical zones.

In furtherance of the above principles, we, the honourable members of the Sixth Ebonyi State House of Assembly, wish to draw the attention of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the rightful yearning of our industrious and peace-loving people of the South-East Nigeria that the position of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023, be zoned to the South-East.

Since the inception of the present democratic dispensation, the zone has paid its dues, having worked assiduously and massively voted for all the presidential candidates of our great party, when the people of the South-West in the year 1999 and 2003; the people of North-West in 2007; the people of South-South in 2011 and 2015; the people of the North- East in 2019, all contested for the presidency.

It is on record that since the inception of democracy in this country, from 1999 till date, the five states of the South-East have always delivered the presidential candidates of our great party 100 per cent. So, it is only appropriate in the spirit of democracy, equity, justice and fairness that the position of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 be zoned to the South-East.

Do you think the zone has qualified persons for the country’s number one position?

The South-East has presidential personalities, people who are globally renowned, reliable, acceptable, tested and trusted for the position; having discharged their duties efficiently and effectively in the positions held before now.

Persons like PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2019 elections and former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi; former Senate President and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; former three-time Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; former governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji; ex-governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa and a host of others.

So, we have qualified people, who are very much available for this position. We did not mention our governors not because they are not qualified but because these highly qualified persons are holding positions currently and there are other eminent qualified Igbo leaders as well, who are trusted, competent, capable and reliable.

That tells you that we are not asking for what we don’t have. So, our party should not turn this request down.

What if your party, PDP, refused to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to The South-East?

On this note, we are giving our great party, PDP, a seven-day ultimatum to convoke the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party and zone the position of presidency to the South-East, especially as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially announced the date of the presidential election.

In no minimal measure, this will further develop and unite our dear country. Equally, the party should not contemplate to remove the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secundus, as it is customary that the South, from where the national chairman comes from produces the presidential candidate of the party.

If this advice is not adhered to, it will further divide and destabilize the party along sectional and regional lines. Failure to adhere to these kind requests will cost our party heavily and we, the members of the Sixth Ebonyi State House of Assembly will leave no stone unturned in taking decisive actions to ensure that traditions of democracy are respected in our party.

You said if the PDP fails to abide by your demands, it will pay dearly for it. Are you contemplating defecting to another party?

The issue defection is not out of what we are talking about. I did not say so. But I said they will pay heavily and they will pay dearly for it if the party refuses to agree with us. There are so many options that we have the right to take and not necessarily defection.

There was a statement credited to the member representing Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency, Hon. Chinedu Ogah that there is a move by Governor Dave Umahi to defect to APC and by extension, members of the state House of Assembly. Does it mean that what we are seeing now, is a journey to that mission?

I am not the governor and I am not the member representing Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency and he is not a member of the state House of Assembly.

So, I have never discussed with him and I don’t think any member of the House of Assembly discussed with him on any defection and he is not the chairman of any political party.

There is this rumour that this move by the state House of Assembly is not unconnected to the lingering face-off between the Governor Umahi and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike as there is the fear that if Secondus remains the national chairman of PDP, Ebonyi PDP will not get all it wants. Is there any disagreement between Umahi and Wike?

To the best of my knowledge, I don’t think there is any crisis between my governor and any governor.

My governor is still a member of PDP and he is still flying the flag of PDP; that you see always. INEC has already given notification that the presidential election will come up on February 18, 2023 and that is almost lifting political activities, and we are telling our party what we think is necessary and what is reasonable and what we need. We are not begging, it is our rights and that is what we have said.

Do you suspect that the party may not look towards the South-East for its presidential candidate in 2023?

We are not preempting the party. The national chairman of the party, during his official visit to Bauchi State, made a statement, whereby in his comment, he jettisoned the idea of zoning. It is on that premise that we envisaged the idea of a great injustice being planned against the South-East. He made a statement that provoked suspicion.

Looking at the political atmosphere right now in the country and the voting strength of the South-East voting, are you convinced that the zone will make it if PDP zones it presidential ticket to the area, and do you think that if the members of the Assembly defect to APC as it is being rumoured, you have greater chance to advance your political career?

First, we are not talking of defection, we are not talking of defection here, I will tell you clearly that nobody is talking of defection. Whether we will win elections or not when we defect, nobody is talking about that because defection is not part of what we are here for.

If other regions the South-East has been voting for can vote for us, we are confident that our zone will win the 2023 presidency.

There is speculation that Governor Umahi will defect to APC.

If he finally does that, will the members of the state House of Assembly members join him?

It is still speculation and we are in the legislative arm, while the governor is in the executive arm. If the governor has his reasons for leaving the party, we can’t question him and if tomorrow I have reasons to leave PDP, it is only my constituents, who can say should leave or I should not leave. If the governor is leaving, it is none of our business, but I am not sure that the governor is leaving.

